We launch Housing Management Matters campaign

“When we talk about social housing, the focus is often on the numbers – how many homes we build, and the quality we maintain – but the true power of social housing lies in its people. It’s the dedicated professionals who deliver new homes, support tenants and help communities thrive.”

The words of Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, will resonate with many housing professionals.

Housing management has taken a battering in recent years, with staff turnover rates increasing and growing recruitment problems, compounded by damning news stories in the national press.

Meanwhile, “the role of housing managers has grown increasingly important and challenging, with many now representing a fourth emergency service to tenants and communities”, says Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, an early campaign backer.

Despite these challenges, an in-depth survey of almost 250 resident-facing housing staff carried out in May by Inside Housing and Inside Housing Management, the go-to publication for frontline staff, revealed major incentives to work in the sector.

The survey asked staff what they love most about their jobs – and the answers show that, for many, housing management is a rewarding career.