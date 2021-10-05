We must be alive to some of the potential unintended consequences of tackling climate change

We must move more quickly to address climate change – but that doesn’t mean ignoring some of the potential knock-on impacts of doing so. Olivia Harris sets out the issues the #UKhousing sector and the government must be alive to along the way

From our asset management strategy for existing homes, to future development opportunities, and the growing need for more affordable homes. Like the whole of the housing sector, and across the built environment world as well, we have a key role to play in not only shaping the government’s response to the climate crisis, but also in implementing it.

Such sentiments may seem, at times, far removed by the day-to-day world of affordable housing, but they are not. They are integral to everything we do going forward.

That climate change is happening is beyond dispute. All that matters now is how quickly we can act to slow the rise in global emissions and mitigate against the worst of the already irreversible impacts. While the UK only contributes roughly 1% to global emissions, along with all nations we have a role to play in collectively averting a climate catastrophe.

The UK hosting of COP26 has brought into sharp focus the issue of climate change and sustainability, and the findings announced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have shocked many and created a renewed sense of urgency and overriding need for action to be taken now.

That implementation takes many forms. From seeking to ensure that any new development not only meets but also exceeds sustainability regulations, to actively mapping out how we can improve energy efficiency and carbon reduction across our existing homes, both in terms of the fabric of assets and the habits of our residents.

However, this comes at a significant cost, which will increase as requirements become ever more stringent as we accelerate towards carbon neutrality. These costs relate to direct development costs, as well as retrofitting often old and not always readily adaptable buildings.

In addition, retrofitting of measures to improve sustainability have – in the aftermath of the cladding scandal – become something that many leaseholders, residents and landlords have become increasingly wary of.

While cost should not be the driving issue in seeking to tackle climate change, it will become so as we learn the trade-offs that will have to take place to accommodate it.

“Other unintended consequences often manifest themselves in more subtle forms, such as the impact on our residents’ ability to afford their homes in the long term”

These trade-offs include viability-related pressures with developers having increased costs associated with sustainability, which will lead to a reduction in the quantum of new affordable housing. It will also drive decisions around rebuild and densify, retrofit or divest.

It is for this reason that we would call on the government to act to mitigate some of these costs to ensure that in reducing carbon we are not inadvertently reducing the number of affordable homes as an unintended consequence.

Other unintended consequences often manifest themselves in more subtle forms, such as the impact on our residents’ ability to afford their homes in the long term. One such consequence is the additional costs associated with other forms of heating as we make the transition away from individual gas boilers to electric heating or combined heat networks.