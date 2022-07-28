We must do more for victims of anti-social behaviour

The public has lost faith that anything will be done if they report anti-social behaviour in their communities, and landlords have a role to play in changing perceptions, says @RBryantOBE #UKhousing

But as we move towards the new regulatory regime, ASB will be, or at least should be, a flashing red light on the dashboard for leadership teams and boards.

We have discussed the complexities of measuring performance around anti-social behaviour at length with the regulator and we will continue to make this case on behalf of the sector.

From April next year, landlords will have to start collecting data on tenant satisfaction regarding their approach to dealing with ASB.

“ASB should be a flashing red light on the dashboard for leadership teams and boards”

That is the message community groups and activists have been delivering to me for the past 12 months. And it’s the message I’ve been passing on to politicians, housing associations, councils and police forces during our annual week of action in ASB Awareness Week.

We must do better when it comes to supporting victims of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Our own YouGov polling highlights the scale of the problem. People simply don’t believe that their concerns will be dealt with if they report ASB – whether that’s to the police, their local council or their landlord.

The fact that our survey found that 36% of people said ASB had increased in their area in the past three years, compared to just 4% reporting a decrease, will come as no surprise to front-line teams dealing with an explosion of casework during the pandemic.

“Our polling suggests that the 1.7 million incidents of ASB in England and Wales recorded by the police last year dramatically understates the scale of the problem”

It also showed that 14% of the UK’s adult population of 52.9 million said they had been the victim of ASB in the past three years, with a further 32% saying they had witnessed it.

Worryingly, despite the devastating impact that it can have on communities, more than half of those who were victims of or witnessed ASB in the past three years did not report the issue to anyone.

This suggests that the 1.7 million incidents of ASB in England and Wales recorded by the police last year dramatically understates the scale of the problem.

When victims and witnesses were asked why they didn’t make a report, 51% said they didn’t think anything would be done and 44% said they didn’t think the issue was serious enough to report.

Both statistics are troubling.

They show victims have lost faith in the system, and that people feel like they must tolerate feeling unsafe in their communities.

No landlord wants that.