We must do more for victims of anti-social behaviour

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The public has lost faith that anything will be done if they report anti-social behaviour in their communities, and landlords have a role to play in changing perceptions, says Rebecca Bryant
We must do better when it comes to supporting victims of anti-social behaviour (ASB).
That is the message community groups and activists have been delivering to me for the past 12 months. And it’s the message I’ve been passing on to politicians, housing associations, councils and police forces during our annual week of action in ASB Awareness Week.
“ASB should be a flashing red light on the dashboard for leadership teams and boards”
From April next year, landlords will have to start collecting data on tenant satisfaction regarding their approach to dealing with ASB.
We have discussed the complexities of measuring performance around anti-social behaviour at length with the regulator and we will continue to make this case on behalf of the sector.
But as we move towards the new regulatory regime, ASB will be, or at least should be, a flashing red light on the dashboard for leadership teams and boards.
Our own YouGov polling highlights the scale of the problem. People simply don’t believe that their concerns will be dealt with if they report ASB – whether that’s to the police, their local council or their landlord.
The fact that our survey found that 36% of people said ASB had increased in their area in the past three years, compared to just 4% reporting a decrease, will come as no surprise to front-line teams dealing with an explosion of casework during the pandemic.
“Our polling suggests that the 1.7 million incidents of ASB in England and Wales recorded by the police last year dramatically understates the scale of the problem”
It also showed that 14% of the UK’s adult population of 52.9 million said they had been the victim of ASB in the past three years, with a further 32% saying they had witnessed it.
Worryingly, despite the devastating impact that it can have on communities, more than half of those who were victims of or witnessed ASB in the past three years did not report the issue to anyone.
This suggests that the 1.7 million incidents of ASB in England and Wales recorded by the police last year dramatically understates the scale of the problem.
When victims and witnesses were asked why they didn’t make a report, 51% said they didn’t think anything would be done and 44% said they didn’t think the issue was serious enough to report.
Both statistics are troubling.
They show victims have lost faith in the system, and that people feel like they must tolerate feeling unsafe in their communities.
No landlord wants that.
ASB is not low-level crime, and we have seen time and time again that it can escalate rapidly if it is not addressed.
Early intervention is key. Nationally, three-quarters of ASB cases are resolved at first intervention.
We can’t have a situation where we only get involved when incidents have escalated to more serious crimes.
When asked what would make them more likely to report future incidents of ASB, 36% of respondents called for clear communication about how to make a complaint.
We need to ensure that everyone who experiences ASB feels empowered to report the problem. We also need a coordinated campaign to make sure communities understand the huge amount of support that is available.
Our survey from earlier in the year showed only 2% of people felt they fully understood their rights to challenge ASB; 94% of people had never heard of the Community Trigger (also known as the ASB Case Review), which is one of the government’s flagship ASB policies.
This past week has shown that politicians and the government are aware of the challenge.
ASB issues fill their postbags and inboxes, and it was good to see so many MPs contributing to a debate in parliament on the subject this week.
The Home Office used the launch of ASB Awareness Week last week to publish a new set of Anti-Social Behaviour Principles, aimed at encouraging more people to report anti-social behaviour, improving partnership working between different agencies and protecting victims.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities launched a new expert panel to help social housing landlords tackle anti-social behaviour.
Resolve is also working with partners including The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales to highlight the need for victims to be empowered. Currently, victims of ASB are not included in the provisions of the Victims’ Code and are not mentioned in the government’s new Victims’ Bill.
Across the country, landlords are doing some fantastic work to make communities safer. We hear about it from our members every day.
The sector is modernising and professionalising, with Resolve welcoming the first cohort of ASB apprentices this year.
But it’s clear that we need to get back out into communities and encourage people to take a stand against anti-social behaviour and not feel like they have to tolerate feeling unsafe where they live.
We need to help victims understand that they will be taken seriously, and work with our partners to create clear pathways for reporting.
ASB Awareness Week can be the catalyst for many of those conversations.
Rebecca Bryant, chief executive, Resolve
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