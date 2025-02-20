We must end the revolving door between homelessness and hospitals

People facing homelessness have five times the level of heart disease as the mainstream population and 10 times the level of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They are a third less likely to be registered with a GP. At the extreme end, this situation results in 1,474 deaths a year.

At Pathway, the homelessness and inclusion health charity, we believe it doesn’t have to be this way. We know from our work providing expert support to specialist hospital homelessness teams that evidence-based care, rooted in compassion and kindness, is not only more just and humane, but also more cost effective. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) 2022 homelessness guideline offers an array of efficient and effective good practice for policymakers and commissioners to choose from.

“The most urgent place to start is by driving up the quality of hospital care for people facing homelessness and bringing an end to the inhumane and inefficient practice of discharging people from hospital to the street”

We believe that the most urgent place to start is by driving up the quality of hospital care for people facing homelessness and bringing an end to the inhumane and inefficient practice of discharging people from hospital to the street.

A recent Freedom of Information request revealed that more than 4,200 people a year were discharged from hospital to homelessness. Anyone who has been in hospital knows that all you want afterwards is somewhere safe and warm to recover, and policy and funding for people with homes support this ambition. It seems unbelievable, then, that this basic comfort is denied to so many people in 21st century England, but the results are evident in homelessness services throughout the country.

People show up in day centres in hospital gowns. People try to manage wound care and new medication regimes on the street or in squalid temporary accommodation. People are recovering from cancer or stroke treatment while trying to find somewhere to sleep for the night.

All of this is not only miserable, but places further pressure on the NHS. People discharged into homelessness have two-and-a-half times the rate of emergency readmission of those who have homes.