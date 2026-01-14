We must invest in homes to reduce bills and transform London’s housing stock

The London Net Zero Neighbourhood Programme is a credible and ambitious proposal to deliver retrofit energy efficiency measures to 20,000 London homes, writes Catherine McGuinness, former City of London policy chair #UKhousing

Fuel poverty is cutting deeply into household budgets across the capital, undermining both well-being and financial resilience. It is also placing additional pressure on public services and weakening London’s wider economic dynamism.

Charming as our diverse range of homes in the capital are, their age and construction often mean they leak heat and simply do not meet the needs of a modern city. With more than 470,000 households across London currently facing fuel poverty, the cost of energy bills is being felt more acutely than ever before.

London’s housing stock is the oldest in the country. Much of it was built a hundred years ago or more, and as we experience another cold winter, many London residents will yet again find heating their homes both expensive and inefficient.

If we’re serious about stimulating growth in the UK economy and lifting residents out of fuel poverty, then scaling up retrofit must be at the top of our agenda. Right now, we have a unique opportunity to achieve exactly that.

Launched at the Centre for London’s annual conference in November, the London Net Zero Neighbourhood Programme (NZN) is a credible and ambitious proposal to deliver retrofit energy efficiency measures to 20,000 London homes over five years, reducing energy bills as well as carbon emissions across the city.

“If we’re serious about stimulating growth in the UK economy and lifting residents out of fuel poverty, then scaling up retrofit must be at the top of our agenda”

In 2024 I chaired an investment taskforce for the Cities Commission for Climate Investment (3Ci), which found widespread support for area-based retrofit models like NZN, provided the necessary structures and partnerships could be developed.

London Councils’ subsequent work, supported by 3Ci and Living Places, shows that by blending £224m of existing grant funding with £194m in additional government capital funding, the programme could unlock an estimated £400m in investment from private sources. This work provides the scale, financial mechanism and growth opportunity that investors have been clear they want to support.

This combined £829m investment would not only drive down carbon emissions and improve air quality in the capital but also boost London’s economy by supporting thousands of green jobs across construction, engineering and supply chains. As the model scales, it should also help drive down retrofit costs through greater demand certainty, more efficient procurement and the development of a skilled workforce able to deliver at volume.