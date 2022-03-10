We must make our homes warmer, more energy-efficient and more affordable

Housing accounts for around a fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK – largely from the gas we use for heating and hot water – with around 10% of these emissions coming from social housing.

Significant barriers still exist to achieving net zero in social housing, primarily related to the age, construction and type of homes we own and manage, which all affect the sectors’ ability to retrofit cost effectively at scale and pace. But retrofit we must.

We have a duty to adapt our housing stock to support the fight against climate change globally, to protect the most vulnerable communities around the world and to tackle its impacts on those closer to home – addressing inequality and fuel poverty by making our homes warmer, more energy efficient and more affordable.

These commitments come with significant responsibilities. They will also require collaboration and innovation, right across the sector and beyond, as we seek to ensure better lives for all, now and for generations to come.

Octavia died in 1912, some 16 years before the Equal Franchise Act 1928 was passed by parliament, giving all women over the age of 21 in England, Wales and Scotland the vote.

Building upon her legacy is an inspiring challenge. We have stayed true to Octavia’s original social purpose for more than 150 years, which is why we have committed ourselves, through our new environmental strategy, to a more sustainable future and to working with our communities to help build the city – and the life – we want for ourselves, our children and future generations.

To #breakthebias of climate change, we must try harder. To quote Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, during her impassioned speech at the #COP26 climate change negotiations last year: “It is the leaders of today, not 2030 not 2050, who must make the choice. It is in our hands. And our people and our planet need it more than ever.”

Sandra Skeete, chief executive, Octavia