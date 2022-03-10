We must make our homes warmer, more energy-efficient and more affordable

Social landlords have a duty to retrofit our homes as tenants struggle with fuel poverty – and face the impacts of climate change, says Sandra Skeete
It was International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It was a good time to think about the impact of climate change and its continuing contribution to widening gender inequalities around the world.
Climate change has had – and continues to have – lasting effects on both environment and social development. Women are increasingly recognised as being more vulnerable to those impacts than men, as they make up the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources that climate change threatens the most.
“We cannot fight climate change without addressing its impacts on the most vulnerable – globally and closer to home”
Existing gender inequality created by cultural roles and more limited access to education, resources and ownership make women and girls, especially in developing countries, particularly vulnerable.
At the same time, women are effective and powerful change-makers, who are leading the global push on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response in an effort to build a more sustainable future for everyone.
Our founder, Octavia Hill, was a passionate social reformer and one of a handful of women who truly sought to #breakthebias in the 19th century by challenging gender stereotypes at a time when almost all decision-makers were men.
“We have a duty to adapt our housing stock to support the fight against climate change globally, to protect the most vulnerable communities around the world and to tackle its impacts on those closer to home”
She was also a passionate campaigner for the environment, championing the green belt (it was Octavia herself who coined that term) and the use of smokeless fuels in London.
For Octavia, the environment was the link between where we live and how we live, and she strongly believed in “the life-enhancing virtues of pure earth, clean air and blue sky”.
But we cannot fight climate change without addressing its impacts on the most vulnerable – globally and closer to home.
Housing accounts for around a fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK – largely from the gas we use for heating and hot water – with around 10% of these emissions coming from social housing.
Significant barriers still exist to achieving net zero in social housing, primarily related to the age, construction and type of homes we own and manage, which all affect the sectors’ ability to retrofit cost effectively at scale and pace. But retrofit we must.
We have a duty to adapt our housing stock to support the fight against climate change globally, to protect the most vulnerable communities around the world and to tackle its impacts on those closer to home – addressing inequality and fuel poverty by making our homes warmer, more energy efficient and more affordable.
These commitments come with significant responsibilities. They will also require collaboration and innovation, right across the sector and beyond, as we seek to ensure better lives for all, now and for generations to come.
Octavia died in 1912, some 16 years before the Equal Franchise Act 1928 was passed by parliament, giving all women over the age of 21 in England, Wales and Scotland the vote.
Building upon her legacy is an inspiring challenge. We have stayed true to Octavia’s original social purpose for more than 150 years, which is why we have committed ourselves, through our new environmental strategy, to a more sustainable future and to working with our communities to help build the city – and the life – we want for ourselves, our children and future generations.
To #breakthebias of climate change, we must try harder. To quote Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, during her impassioned speech at the #COP26 climate change negotiations last year: “It is the leaders of today, not 2030 not 2050, who must make the choice. It is in our hands. And our people and our planet need it more than ever.”
Sandra Skeete, chief executive, Octavia
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A must-attend one-day summit for all those involved in the large-scale retrofitting of UK homes.
Join us on 24 March 2022 at the second annual Retrofit Challenge Summit, which will equip you with knowledge to fund, plan, procure and deliver retrofit projects at pace, at scale and right first time.
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