We must not let children in social housing miss out on early-years education

In most countries, early-years education focuses on the importance of communication and language, social and emotional, as well as physical development, as these provide the foundations for wider learning and later educational success.

It also shows that high-quality early-years provision particularly benefits children from low-income backgrounds. The report analyses the set-up and provision internationally, offering a comparison of sorts between countries.

Research published this summer demonstrates that children who spend longer in early-years provision have better educational outcomes later on.

Children in social housing often don’t have access to early-years education, for a number of reasons. Despite free hours being offered at a number of nurseries without the need for additional paying places, parents may not be able to afford or manage transport to and from a facility. Equally, some families may not know what is accessible to them and others may have moved from a different location upon placement, meaning they’ve missed out on a place.

Whatever the reasons are, we must not allow children in social housing to slip through the net. The benefits of this early social, learning and physical support are not just for the child, but the parent too, in terms of taking pressure off being the only provider of a child’s social, development and emotional needs. “At the moment, it falls on the goodwill of private registered providers to think about these things and make provision – there’s no stipulation, or indeed incentive, in place”

Not so long ago, I wrote a piece about how support for a family should not end the minute they’re placed in social housing. This is a classic example and possibly one of the most crucial. When we consider the families with young children who are placed into accommodation within our Abode Living portfolio, a large proportion come from a neighbouring town or different location. This means they are unlikely to have any local family and friends, and will not be aware of local support networks, amenities and facilities open to them, to access for themselves or their children.