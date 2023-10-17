We must not let children in social housing miss out on early-years education

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The government should incentivise housing providers to foster child development, writes Deborah Stainforth
Research published this summer demonstrates that children who spend longer in early-years provision have better educational outcomes later on.
It also shows that high-quality early-years provision particularly benefits children from low-income backgrounds. The report analyses the set-up and provision internationally, offering a comparison of sorts between countries.
In most countries, early-years education focuses on the importance of communication and language, social and emotional, as well as physical development, as these provide the foundations for wider learning and later educational success.
Children in social housing often don’t have access to early-years education, for a number of reasons.
Despite free hours being offered at a number of nurseries without the need for additional paying places, parents may not be able to afford or manage transport to and from a facility. Equally, some families may not know what is accessible to them and others may have moved from a different location upon placement, meaning they’ve missed out on a place.
Whatever the reasons are, we must not allow children in social housing to slip through the net. The benefits of this early social, learning and physical support are not just for the child, but the parent too, in terms of taking pressure off being the only provider of a child’s social, development and emotional needs.
“At the moment, it falls on the goodwill of private registered providers to think about these things and make provision – there’s no stipulation, or indeed incentive, in place”
Not so long ago, I wrote a piece about how support for a family should not end the minute they’re placed in social housing. This is a classic example and possibly one of the most crucial.
When we consider the families with young children who are placed into accommodation within our Abode Living portfolio, a large proportion come from a neighbouring town or different location. This means they are unlikely to have any local family and friends, and will not be aware of local support networks, amenities and facilities open to them, to access for themselves or their children.
In fact, even though they’ve been given accommodation, it’s possibly the worst time to leave them unaided.
Within Abode Living, we have made it our business to see the placement as the very beginning of our work, investing much more into the provision of support, activities and education that is crucial for our young children and their parents.
On the educational side, we have teamed up with Melting Pot CIC, a Crawley-based community organisation, to run arts and crafts sessions for children with their parents; we have brought in a musician to run guitar jamming sessions and we have started a community library. Our partnership with Crawley Town FC offers sporting sessions.
All of these have a huge social impact. Often this will be the only time our children will be in contact with other people on a regular basis. That is hugely important for family well-being and in constructing social skills that will be crucial for attending school.
“Despite free hours being offered at a number of nurseries without the need for additional paying places, parents may not be able to afford or manage transport to and from a facility”
As always, there’s so much more we can do. We will be looking at improving our longer-term programme, building strong links with the local community and its businesses wherever possible.
But, at the moment, it falls on the goodwill of private registered providers to think about these things and make provision. There’s no stipulation, or indeed incentive, in place. What a coup it would be for this government if a policy could be put in place that helped both social housing and education.
With the numbers of not-for-profit providers converting to for profit, perhaps part of the agreement to do this would stipulate such support.
And if funding could be made available for precisely this purpose in the not-for-profit sector, what a change we could make together for our young people, who otherwise will undoubtedly fall through the cracks of this creaking system.
Deborah Stainforth, community engagement officer, Abode Living
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