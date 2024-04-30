We must not shy away from showing policymakers the truth of the homelessness crisis

The latest data from July to September 2023 showed we have record high numbers of households (109,000) and children living in temporary accommodation (142,900, including more than 87,000 children aged under 10). This is a genuine humanitarian crisis unfolding in towns and cities across England.

However, while none of us have ever seen so many people living in temporary housing in England, it is also true to say that none of us have known such a severe financial crisis affecting the local authorities who pay for temporary accommodation.