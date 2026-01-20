We must put our people first if we’re to build more new homes this year

At the same time, an ageing workforce and high attrition rates mean the pipeline of new entrants and career changers is not yet sufficient. Skills shortages are already contributing to delays, cost inflation and reduced delivery confidence across the sector.

Apprenticeships offer a practical and proven remedy. By combining hands-on experience with structured learning, they allow individuals to contribute meaningfully from day one while developing critical technical and leadership skills over time. Crucially, apprenticeships are no longer confined to entry-level roles. With the majority of new apprenticeship starts now aged 25 and over, apprenticeships are increasingly being used to upskill existing staff, retrain career switchers and prepare future leaders.

Forward-thinking housing associations and construction firms, many of whom we’re already working with, are recognising apprenticeships as strategic investments rather than short-term interventions. Used well, they strengthen talent pipelines, improve retention, support succession planning and build organisational resilience.

As the sector looks ahead to 2026 and beyond – with ambitious housing targets, rising regulatory expectations and growing pressure on delivery – investing in people is not optional. It is fundamental to the sector’s ability to perform, adapt and succeed.

“Forward-thinking housing associations and construction firms are recognising apprenticeships as strategic investments rather than short-term interventions”

At PfP Thrive, our goal is simple: to push this agenda, bridge the gap between our sector’s struggles and the skills shortage and make learning accessible for everyone in housing or construction – be they 16 or 60.

We’re out of the traps already, working with housing and construction employers to map career pathways for all employees – from new entrants to seasoned professionals seeking to upskill. Our skills centre in Derby is already filled with learners, demonstrating the appetite for development, but there’s more to do.

For housing associations and construction firms alike, the message is clear: people must be the priority in 2026. Invest in them, nurture their growth, and your organisation will be better equipped to meet the challenges ahead, and to deliver the homes, communities and workforce the UK needs.

Jen Radcliffe, head of partnerships, PfP Thrive