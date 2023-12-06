If we are to facilitate the delivery of substantially more social and affordable homes, we must question the policy ambition that prioritises brownfield sites over greenfield. This has seriously challenged everyone involved in this process, delivery has become slower and more politically toxic and, most importantly, caused serious social stress.

Back in the 1990s, it was proposed that 60% of all new homes should be built on brownfield land. Planning Policy Guidance Note 3 (PPG3) enshrined the sequential approach of selecting brownfield sites over greenfield. This remains a laudable ambition, but with unintended consequences.

Within three years, it was clearly failing.