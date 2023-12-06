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Nick Taylor unpicks the opposition to greenfield development, and the policy changes that could shift the balance
If we are to facilitate the delivery of substantially more social and affordable homes, we must question the policy ambition that prioritises brownfield sites over greenfield. This has seriously challenged everyone involved in this process, delivery has become slower and more politically toxic and, most importantly, caused serious social stress.
Back in the 1990s, it was proposed that 60% of all new homes should be built on brownfield land. Planning Policy Guidance Note 3 (PPG3) enshrined the sequential approach of selecting brownfield sites over greenfield. This remains a laudable ambition, but with unintended consequences.
Within three years, it was clearly failing.
The Barker Review of Housing Supply interim report (2003) said of PPG3, “It is not the intention of the policy to restrict land supply… some local authorities appear to have overinterpreted it to the detriment of housing being delivered.”
The target was subsequently removed, but the ambition lives on in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) (2023), which states that, “Strategic policies should set out a clear strategy for accommodating objectively assessed needs, in a way that makes as much use as possible of previously developed or ‘brownfield’ land.”
Since then, the situation has worsened, because planning policy has failed to incorporate the fundamental principle that the planning system should be plan-led. Without up-to-date plans and a commitment to plan-making by all local authorities, the system is doomed to fail.
All the evidence shows housing delivery is stalling and the focus needs to be reset, with greenfield housing development integral to delivery.
“Delivery has become slower and more politically toxic and, most importantly, caused serious social stress”
There is also general increased opposition to greenfield housing development. This has intensified, with disastrous consequences for housing delivery and, in particular, the delivery of affordable housing. I believe a number of factors are at play here.
First, inevitably, is nimbyism, and second is valid opposition to urban extensions on greenfield land that are not seen to be paying their way, as a result of late or under-delivery of social, community and physical infrastructure.
Third is a naive understanding of the economics of brownfield housing development – that it is always viable and that building high-rise flats supplies the homes we need.
Fourth is the assumption that there is enough brownfield land. The annual housebuilding target is supposedly 300,000 homes, but the most we can deliver on brownfield land is just 90,000 homes per year.
So why can’t we have more affordable housing on brownfield sites? Because of the lack of funding for public housing and the requirement for developers to deliver this despite the relatively high (and increasing) costs of delivering on brownfield sites. Along with the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), Section 106 costs and Vacant Building Credit, this almost always (and inevitably) suppresses the delivery of social/affordable housing.
In my opinion, four policy changes would make a difference.
First is the NPPF proposal to allow land to be bought at existing-use value for schemes delivering large amounts of affordable housing.
Second, the NPPF has to be changed back to allow reviews of green-belt boundaries as part of plan-making. Should Labour win the next general election, there is potentially good news on this, as it looks as though a Labour government will implement this early on.
There will be an inevitable lag, but if the political commentators are right and Labour is in power for at least a single term, this could make a real difference to supply.
“There is general increased opposition to greenfield housing development. This has intensified, with disastrous consequences for housing delivery and, in particular, the delivery of affordable housing”
Third, it is necessary to set the dates for local-plan reviews and stick to them. The current stick/carrot approach is a planning free-for-all because unmet deadlines simply become groundhog days that persist indefinitely. Whatever this mechanism is, it must force local planning authorities to bring development plans forward or allow automatic consents.
Fourth, and finally, we need a more nuanced approach to the respective roles of greenfield and brownfield land in housing supply. Local authorities must be encouraged to use brownfield if they can, but if greenfield is the best way forward, they should be allowed to pursue this option within a policy framework that maximises the delivery of affordable housing and contributions to social and community infrastructure.
In the long run, this is the only way development will pay for itself and be accepted by communities.
Given these changes, maybe, just maybe, in respect of housing delivery through plan-making, the inertia of the past 20 years or so could draw to a close.
Nick Taylor, partner in the planning and development team, Carter Jonas
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