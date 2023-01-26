We must reach net zero – but new standards will mean greater costs

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Carolyn Lochhead argues that, while it is crucial that fuel poverty and the climate emergency are tackled, the sector needs to be realistic about the increased cost of new legislative requirements
Patrick Harvie, the Scottish minister for zero-carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, recently announced plans to legislate for all new housing to meet an equivalent level of the Passivhaus design standard. This follows a member’s bill introduced by Alex Rowley MSP, which sought to require all new housing to meet either the Passivhaus standard or a new Scottish equivalent.
Mr Harvie’s statement outlined the Scottish government’s plans to make more progress in reducing carbon emissions and to cut the cost of living by improving the energy performance in homes and buildings, reducing overall energy use, and ending reliance on fossil fuel.
Highlighting the Bute House Agreement, which sets out the shared policy commitments between the Scottish government and the Scottish Green Party, Mr Harvie spoke of the commitment to decarbonise the heat we use in new buildings from 2024 through the new build standard.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations is the membership body for housing associations and co-operatives in Scotland, representing more than 130 social landlords. While our members share the Scottish government’s strong desire to tackle fuel poverty and the climate emergency, we need to be realistic about the increased cost of new legislative requirements. If strict mandated standards are to be introduced, they must be coupled with significant support to ensure this is deliverable and affordable for our members and their tenants.
“Across Scotland, there is severe housing need which cannot be met without increased social housing”
The social housing sector is already at the forefront of vital work to reduce carbon emissions from buildings and tackle fuel poverty – and our members take that responsibility seriously. However, we must also be clear about the potential real-world impact.
The increased costs to build and maintain these homes, and the limited supply chain capacity to deliver at scale, pose a potential risk to achieving our shared ambition to deliver 110,000 more affordable homes by 2032. And we must deliver on that target: across Scotland, there is severe housing need which cannot be met without increased social housing. This mission became even more challenging recently, with a 9.5% cut to Scotland’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme – at a time when building costs are spiralling.
We support the ambition of designing new homes with the lowest energy demand possible: indeed, several of our members have already built homes to the Passivhaus standard. I recall, last year, visiting a building site where one of our members was doing just that, and being shown the bulging folder of photos and measurements of every aspect of the build, all of which had to be painstakingly logged and sent to the certifier to ensure they were compliant.
“A clear and workable definition of a ‘Scottish equivalent’ to Passivhaus will be essential”
It seems unlikely that the Scottish government intends to require every building development to work in this way. But a clear and workable definition of a ‘Scottish equivalent’ to Passivhaus will be essential. What does it mean, how close is it to the extremely exacting standards required by Passivhaus, and how will adherence to this standard be measured?
These are the questions we’ll be putting to ministers on behalf of our members in the coming months, as we try to square the circle of cutting carbon emissions and tackling fuel poverty without making it even harder to build much-needed new homes.
Carolyn Lochhead, director of external affairs, Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
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