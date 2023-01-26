We must reach net zero – but new standards will mean greater costs

Patrick Harvie, the Scottish minister for zero-carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, recently announced plans to legislate for all new housing to meet an equivalent level of the Passivhaus design standard. This follows a member’s bill introduced by Alex Rowley MSP, which sought to require all new housing to meet either the Passivhaus standard or a new Scottish equivalent.

Mr Harvie’s statement outlined the Scottish government’s plans to make more progress in reducing carbon emissions and to cut the cost of living by improving the energy performance in homes and buildings, reducing overall energy use, and ending reliance on fossil fuel.

Highlighting the Bute House Agreement, which sets out the shared policy commitments between the Scottish government and the Scottish Green Party, Mr Harvie spoke of the commitment to decarbonise the heat we use in new buildings from 2024 through the new build standard.