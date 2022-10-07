We must stop history repeating itself – and social rented housing has to be part of the solution

History feels like it is repeating itself – an not in a good way when it comes to support for people on low incomes. We must campaign for change, and social rented housing has to be part of the solution, argue @Alison_Inman and @Bushbell #UKhousing

Suella Braverman has just announced that people choose to “top up their salaries with benefits”, while forgetting to mention that this is only necessary because of the low-wage, high-housing-costs economy that means 40% of people claiming Universal Credit are in work, but work so poorly paid that the state needs to subsidise their wages.

We have had the Mini Budget, the U-turn, talk of a coup, Nadine Dorries calling for a general election. What we haven’t had is a decision on increases to state benefits, although it does appear that the triple-lock on pensions is safe for another year.

Well, they say that a week is a long time in politics, but it’s hard to remember what government policy was 24 hours ago, let alone last week. As we write this, it’s Conservative Party conference time, where the good folk of Birmingham seem to be playing host to a bunch of ferrets fighting in a sack.

Ten years ago, at a Work and Pensions Select Committee hearing into the impact of welfare reform on housing costs, a Conservative member of the committee responded to testimony from people unable to heat their homes by saying “well, can’t they get better jobs?”.

That was in 2012. Hearing Jake Berry, chair of the Conservative Party, comment recently that “people know when they get their bills, they can either cut consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages” it would appear that not much has changed.

We are old enough to remember when the UK had a system of social security, rather than welfare, and when food banks were something read about only in gritty American novels. It was only in 1984 that Carer’s Allowance began to be payable to married women, following a long battle spearheaded by Child Poverty Action Group and others. Before that, ‘caring’ was deemed to be just what married women did.

“There is a recruitment crisis in the care sector that is years in the making and that has only got worse with the impact of Brexit”

Although such discrimination on the grounds of gender seems unthinkable now, a recent government statement on caring saying that “it has never been the role of the government to pay people for the tasks they undertake voluntarily” does not feel a million miles away from views many of us would consign to history.

It seems like yesterday when we all stood outside and clapped for carers during the pandemic. The jobs website Indeed gives the average wages for those doing paid care work as £10.91 an hour. There is a recruitment crisis in the care sector that is years in the making and that has only got worse with the impact of Brexit. What an almighty mess we are in.