We must tackle out-of-borough temporary accommodation placements

The current system of out-of-borough temporary accommodation placements is hugely damaging to families. There must be a better way, writes Naushabah Khan, MP for Gillingham and Rainham #UKhousing

Residents can also be offered permanent relocation out of an authority’s jurisdiction, if suitable housing is not available locally, through the private rented sector.

Generally, authorities will use this option to source temporary accommodation opportunities which are meant to provide short-term housing. However, in some cases they can last for significant periods of time.

England’s housing system is broken, and out-of-borough placements typify the scale of the problem. Local authorities, often failing to find a local solution for their residents, offer individuals the opportunity of accommodation outside their home towns.

On paper, it sounds like a workable solution for authorities struggling to meet their housing need to support their residents. In practice, where real lives are involved, it is often a tragedy bordering on farce.

Exacerbated by the growing pressures in the housing market, particularly the private rented sector, struggling London boroughs not able to meet housing demand in already heated markets look to comparatively cheaper counties to relocate their residents.

Likewise, the now-saturated out-of-London housing markets in turn force those local authorities to seek housing solutions elsewhere, with some sending residents as far as 250 miles away in order to secure affordable accommodation.

In my constituency of Gillingham and Rainham in Medway, out-of-borough places are becoming an increasing problem. It impacts housing supply and creates an artificial rent inflation in the local market, as Medway residents and the council are priced out by management companies and landlords that directly approach struggling London authorities willing to pay two or three times the average local rent.

“The now-saturated out-of-London housing markets in turn force those local authorities to seek housing solutions elsewhere, with some sending residents as far as 250 miles away in order to secure affordable accommodation”

But there are also additional pressures. The support required by families is placing strain on already creaking local services, such as schools, healthcare and children’s services.

Here are some recent examples. A housing management company, which, having converted an office tower block in the borough through permitted development rights, offered the property directly to a London council at inflated rents for temporary accommodation purposes, having bypassed the local authority completely.

In another case, a single mother was placed in Gillingham with her seven children. She was desperate to be close to her local support network and had concerns about the standards of the property in which she had been housed. Following an inspection by the Medway housing team, the property was deemed to be unsafe, but responsibility for her housing remained with the authority that had placed her here.