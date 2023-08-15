We need a drastic step-change in the approach to new home construction

Sadly, at the root of it all is a stark disconnect between off-site specialists and the broader construction process. There are too many siloed operators that do not want to collaborate, and herein lies the problem. We need to play to our strengths and accept that there are cases where a specialist may be better qualified than the main contractor to advise on or deliver an element of a scheme. And they should be asked for their expert advice much earlier in the process.

“Off-site methods have the potential to revolutionise the industry and help us meet (and dare I say, exceed?) that 300,000 target over time”

While some might be unwilling to admit it, it’s well known that plenty of ‘copy and paste’ specification goes on and the old ‘if it ain’t broke, then don’t try to fix it’ adage is no longer fit for purpose; something doesn’t have to be broken to be made better. To me, it’s attitudes and behaviours that need to change.

In my opinion, a specialist contractor needs to be involved at the concept design stage and supply-chain relationships need to shift from being transactional to collaborative. This way, schemes will be delivered in partnership, with everyone working together towards the same goal rather than their siloed part of the jigsaw.

With off-site construction, for example, panelised systems can be used alongside traditional methods to speed up the process, with the result being faster occupation of those homes: up to 50% quicker, 30% lighter on average and offering 25% waste reduction. The pros most definitely outweigh the cons and benefits like this no doubt appeal to all stakeholders in some capacity.