We need a housing system designed to meet people’s housing needs, not investment demands

Given this, more policy attention needs to be given to the demand side of the equation and how to do more with existing stock. The UK housing market has experienced a structural shift over the past four decades towards favouring housing’s role as an investment. This has impinged on its more fundamental role in meeting people’s needs for adequate shelter. We now have an extraordinarily polarised market.

Owner-occupiers lucky enough to have purchased property before the mid-1990s have become very wealthy and well-housed. Today, 90% of underoccupied households – where there are two or more spare bedrooms – are owner-occupiers. This compares with just 6% of private renters and 4% of social renters.

In contrast, most of the population under the age of 30 are permanently shut out of homeownership and face record-high housing costs in an insecure and, in many cases, poor-quality PRS. Since the early 2000s, mortgaged homeownership has fallen drastically from 45% to 30%, mirrored by the PRS share doubling from 10% to 20%. Private landlords now own around one out of five homes in Britain, while four in 10 adults own no property at all.

The high interest rates of the past few years have led to increased competition in the PRS, as would-be first-time buyers have been priced out of homeownership, inevitably resulting in higher rents.