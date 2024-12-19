We need a housing system that ends homelessness with homes

As part of the #PlanForHousing campaign, Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, asks if we can stop repeating the policy mistakes of the past #UKhousing

The government’s commitment to implement a long-term plan for housing as well as a cross-departmental strategy for ending homelessness provides a long-awaited opportunity and a rare moment of possibility to ensure that these two areas of policy are aligned.

A housing system that works for everyone should, by definition, have an ambition to end homelessness. If the housing system is not capable of providing good-quality, affordable, settled homes for people on the lowest incomes, including those most at risk of homelessness, it is surely failing.

When we know what it takes to end homelessness, it’s deeply frustrating that government policy in England has tended to contribute to the problem rather than solve it in recent years. Despite the welcome introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act, successive cross-government rough-sleeping strategies and three city-region Housing First pilots, homelessness policy has remained far too narrowly focused and siloed.

Critically, national policy has failed to deliver what should be a key ingredient of any homelessness strategy: good-quality, settled homes that people on the lowest incomes can afford.

A lack of grant funding to support the delivery of social rented housing, alongside an increase in new homes being let at often unaffordable affordable rents and existing social homes being lost through the Right to Buy have led to a significant decline in the number of social homes available – a net loss of 177,487 over the past decade.

What’s more, previous government decisions to break the link between private rent levels and housing benefit (Local Housing Allowance) at the same time as reducing social housing investment and wider benefits spending left more people on very low incomes competing for a diminishing pool of rented homes at cheaper rent levels.

At a council level, cuts to budgets have also contributed to the erosion of funding for preventative services such as housing-related support.

“The direct consequence of these policy decisions is growing numbers of people in England without a settled home”

The direct consequence of these policy decisions is growing numbers of people in England without a settled home. Record numbers of households are stuck in temporary accommodation (117,450), a 12% rise on the previous year. This includes over 150,000 children – enough to fill 5,700 classrooms.

Life in the limbo of temporary housing often means people are displaced from their support networks and left in cramped, inadequate accommodation. For many, this accommodation couldn’t be less temporary; more than a fifth of these households with children have been there for five years or more.

The Children’s Commissioner is among those highlighting the damage this is causing to health and well-being, and the costs it is storing up for society as a whole. It’s both ruining lives and driving councils to bankruptcy. Last year alone we spent £2.29bn on temporary accommodation.

There are also increasing numbers of adults with significant vulnerabilities sleeping on our streets for protracted periods of time. For too many, it is impossible to access the settled homes with tailored support that would bring an end to this vicious cycle.

Recently, the National Audit Office noted that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (now called the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) was unable to show that government efforts to tackle homelessness have delivered value for money. It also found that the inadequacy of cross-government working contributed to the tragic situation we’re in.