We need a new funding approach beyond grant

Government-guaranteed debt can do more to unlock affordable rent housing, writes Will Damazer at Social Finance #UKhousing

This is especially unwelcome at a time of constrained public finances. Innovation is urgently needed. Social Finance’s analysis has found that an increased role for long-term government-guaranteed debt in the subsidy mix could transform the provision of affordable housing.

Social housing development has always relied heavily on government financial support. However, the steep decline in the economic conditions facing social housing providers means the amount of support required per home has roughly doubled over the past three years.

The prime minister recently reaffirmed an ambitious government target to build 1.5 million new homes, including a generational increase in social housing, and acknowledged bold action is needed to get there.

With a record number of people stuck in temporary accommodation, we are in desperate need of more affordable rent social housing. Reforms to the planning system and mandatory housebuilding targets will not be enough to meet the ambition for affordable housing supply.

More funding is needed – funding that is at the right cost and debt service profile. This is required to encourage hard-pressed housing associations to invest in new discounted rent stock that has traditionally been a cash drain in the early years following investment.

From a policy perspective, there is also a compelling case to reallocate more government support toward supply side measures and away from demand-side measures such as housing benefit, which is costing £30bn per annum and is forecast to increase to over £70bn per annum by 2050.

“Reforms to the planning system and mandatory housebuilding targets will not be enough to meet the ambition for affordable housing supply”

Capital grant, delivered via Homes England or the Greater London Authority in the the capital, is the most significant direct government development support currently.

However, supplies of grant are limited, and rising building costs and interest rates mean each £1 of capital grant goes much less far. Just a few years ago, grant of 30% of the cost of a new house was commercially feasible. Today, you would need 50% to 70% capital grant.

Under these conditions, the £12bn 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) is looking like it will produce closer to 90,000 affordable homes compared with the 180,000 initially targeted.