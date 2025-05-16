We need a new ‘Green and Decent’ programme for council homes 

We must not leave these families behind as their neighbours benefit from the new homes that are set to be built. To do so would not just breed deep resentment, it would consign millions of people to the poor health, unaffordable bills and reduced life chances that substandard housing brings.

Leaving our existing homes to languish would also put our national climate and energy security goals out of reach.

“Leaving our existing homes to languish would also put our national climate and energy security goals out of reach”

Britain’s homes are also among the draftiest in Europe, accounting for over a fifth of our national carbon emissions and rising. The new government has started to tackle this in earnest, but to end our national contribution to global overheating, and insulate our country from future global energy price spikes, we need to go much further.

The case for action is clear. That is why we’re launching our proposal for a national Green and Decent Homes Programme at the House of Lords, with support from parliamentarians, sector leaders and national advocates such as Lord Bird, the founder of The Big Issue.

This proposal builds on our Securing the Future of Council Housing report launched last year, supported by our coalition of 112 councils across the breadth of England and the political spectrum.