We need a strengths-based approach to employee engagement, recruitment and retention

Lack of pay was only the eighth most important obstacle to recruitment. Instead, a third of respondents said the biggest barriers to recruitment and retention were people being deterred by reputational issues affecting the sector and the perception that housing isn’t a diverse and inclusive sector.

I think we can overcome the bigger barriers to recruitment, and especially retention, if we take a strengths-based approach to improve employee engagement. Ultimately, everyone has strengths, deserves dignity and should be seen for more than the challenges they face.

The evidence on the impact of taking a strengths-based approach is clear. Polling company Gallup undertook a global study of more than 1.2 million individuals and 49,495 business/work units to measure the relationship between strengths-based employee development and organisational outcomes.

The study showed that a strengths-based approach increased employee engagement by between 9% and 15%, reduced staff turnover by up to 72% and safety incidents by up to 59%.

When we recognise the potential in people, we create the conditions for growth, confidence and lasting change.

Having worked in supported housing for more than a quarter of a century, I’ve experienced first-hand the difference that strengths-based approaches make to people experiencing homelessness.

“Qualifications play a critical part in professionalising the sector, but the message from customers was clear: people remember not just what we do, but how we make them feel”

After my Damascene conversion, we moved from the traditional deficit-based model of support to a strengths-based one. Not only did customer outcomes improve, but customers were more engaged and their satisfaction improved.

This approach works with people experiencing homelessness not because they are experiencing homelessness, but because they are people. Adopting this approach gives leaders the opportunity to unlock the skills and potential within our people so they achieve better outcomes for customers and colleagues, are more engaged and have higher levels of satisfaction.

It enables leaders to identify talents across our teams, recognise and acknowledge the potential of our people, and help guide them towards work and learning opportunities where they can develop those talents further.

Qualifications play a critical part in professionalising the sector, but the message from customers was clear: people remember not just what we do, but how we make them feel.

We need colleagues to treat customers with respect and dignity, and to listen to, and really hear, their voices. Very many of them do this already. However, if we want this behaviour to become embedded everywhere, to ensure it is the experience of every customer in every organisation, then we also need to model this behaviour in the way we work with colleagues.

We can’t tell people to hear the lived experience of our customers and then close our ears to the lived experience of colleagues. The sector will be stronger if we recognise the benefits of taking a strengths-based approach, not just with customers, but with colleagues as well.

This is the sector leadership movement we need to build. By focusing on people’s strengths, we become more human, more inclusive and more accountable. Crucially, we will also inspire the people we work with to be the best version of themselves.

As Clifton said: “There is no more effective way to empower people than to see each person in terms of his or her strengths.” I believe there is no more effective way to empower our sector then enabling all our colleagues to see their strengths and build upon them.

Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations, Riverside Care and Support