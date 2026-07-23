We need a strengths-based approach to employee engagement, recruitment and retention

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When we recognise the potential in people, we create the conditions for growth, confidence and lasting change, writes Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations for Riverside Care and Support
Don Clifton taught and researched educational psychology at the University of Nebraska, and was struck by the fact that all the psychology books he could find focused on what was wrong with people, not how and why they excelled.
We understand more about the psychology of homelessness than ever before. The strengths-based approach pioneered by Clifton has now been widely adopted by those of us working in supported housing.
Focusing on strengths gives us an important opportunity to identify what our supported housing customers can do well, moving away from the negativity of focusing on people’s problems. This really matters, as it empowers that individual to recognise their own talents.
It also enables our support workers to see the whole customer: a person with aspirations, skills and insights which have value. This then creates a platform of confidence which our customers can further build upon themselves by leaning into and growing their talents, leading people on a path to lasting change.
My ‘road to Damascus’ moment happened almost 15 years ago, after the tragic death of a customer when I worked at a different organisation. As was standard, I conducted a case review. I didn’t know this person, but through reviewing the support plans and case notes, I built a picture of someone with risks, needs and deficits, and I thought I had an understanding of who they were.
“A third of respondents said the biggest barriers to recruitment and retention were people being deterred by reputational issues affecting the sector”
Then I attended the funeral. His father gave a eulogy and spoke about his son’s passions, interests and strengths. It struck me that not seeing this person’s strengths was fundamentally wrong on a human level.
What if we also applied this strengths-based approach to the estimated 160,000 colleagues working across the housing sector?
Housing is fundamental to a person’s well-being, so working in our sector can be immensely rewarding because of the power of good-quality housing to change lives. I feel proud to play my part in a sector that matters so deeply.
However, it is also challenging work. This is reflected in an independent survey of more than 100 C-suite social housing decision-makers, in which more than three-quarters of respondents said recruitment was a challenge for social landlords.
Lack of pay was only the eighth most important obstacle to recruitment. Instead, a third of respondents said the biggest barriers to recruitment and retention were people being deterred by reputational issues affecting the sector and the perception that housing isn’t a diverse and inclusive sector.
I think we can overcome the bigger barriers to recruitment, and especially retention, if we take a strengths-based approach to improve employee engagement. Ultimately, everyone has strengths, deserves dignity and should be seen for more than the challenges they face.
The evidence on the impact of taking a strengths-based approach is clear. Polling company Gallup undertook a global study of more than 1.2 million individuals and 49,495 business/work units to measure the relationship between strengths-based employee development and organisational outcomes.
The study showed that a strengths-based approach increased employee engagement by between 9% and 15%, reduced staff turnover by up to 72% and safety incidents by up to 59%.
When we recognise the potential in people, we create the conditions for growth, confidence and lasting change.
Having worked in supported housing for more than a quarter of a century, I’ve experienced first-hand the difference that strengths-based approaches make to people experiencing homelessness.
“Qualifications play a critical part in professionalising the sector, but the message from customers was clear: people remember not just what we do, but how we make them feel”
After my Damascene conversion, we moved from the traditional deficit-based model of support to a strengths-based one. Not only did customer outcomes improve, but customers were more engaged and their satisfaction improved.
This approach works with people experiencing homelessness not because they are experiencing homelessness, but because they are people. Adopting this approach gives leaders the opportunity to unlock the skills and potential within our people so they achieve better outcomes for customers and colleagues, are more engaged and have higher levels of satisfaction.
It enables leaders to identify talents across our teams, recognise and acknowledge the potential of our people, and help guide them towards work and learning opportunities where they can develop those talents further.
Qualifications play a critical part in professionalising the sector, but the message from customers was clear: people remember not just what we do, but how we make them feel.
We need colleagues to treat customers with respect and dignity, and to listen to, and really hear, their voices. Very many of them do this already. However, if we want this behaviour to become embedded everywhere, to ensure it is the experience of every customer in every organisation, then we also need to model this behaviour in the way we work with colleagues.
We can’t tell people to hear the lived experience of our customers and then close our ears to the lived experience of colleagues. The sector will be stronger if we recognise the benefits of taking a strengths-based approach, not just with customers, but with colleagues as well.
This is the sector leadership movement we need to build. By focusing on people’s strengths, we become more human, more inclusive and more accountable. Crucially, we will also inspire the people we work with to be the best version of themselves.
As Clifton said: “There is no more effective way to empower people than to see each person in terms of his or her strengths.” I believe there is no more effective way to empower our sector then enabling all our colleagues to see their strengths and build upon them.
Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations, Riverside Care and Support
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