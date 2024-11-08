We need beautiful homes to solve the housing crisis

It’s clear the public wants more houses: a survey last year said 80% of people were either supportive or not against more houses being built in their area.

Successive governments have claimed to recognise the scale of the crisis. And the new Labour government has outlined plans to get “Britain building again”.

There is no denying the scale of the current housing crisis. For too long, we have failed, as a society, to build enough homes to meet the needs of a growing and ageing population. As a result, more people than ever before are homeless.

But England is currently only building around 220,000-240,000 new homes a year, compared with France at roughly 380,000 and Japan at 860,000 – even though its population is shrinking.

So why, as an industry, have we built far fewer homes than we need?

House builders like to blame the planning system and public opposition for the slow pace of housebuilding. Campaign groups like to blame house builders for maximising profit and ignoring local concerns.

You’d expect me, I am sure, as the land director of one of the region’s fastest-growing house builders, to toe the industry line and set out an agenda to accelerate planning permissions and bulldoze through community priorities.

“If house builders are to be trusted to build more homes, more quickly, then they need to significantly up their game in terms of delivering beautiful homes set in quality landscapes”

We certainly do need to streamline the planning process – it takes too long and costs too much at present. So, yes, I do look forward to the new government’s promised reform of the planning system, along with additional support from new planning officers and a taskforce to accelerate stalled housing sites. The system needs to be simpler, cheaper and fairer to allocate land for housing and then for house builders to get on site and deliver their part of the deal – high-quality homes that people can afford.

But I do not advocate any reform that could be seen as fulfilling the mantra of “build, build, build”. If house builders are to be trusted to build more homes, more quickly, then they need to significantly up their game in terms of delivering beautiful homes set in quality landscapes.