We need complaints justice

While sitting at the court, I noticed the parallels between our nation’s judicial system, and the way housing providers respond to service failures and dissatisfaction. We talk of ‘cases’, ‘investigations’ and ‘decisions’ that ‘uphold’ or ‘don’t uphold’ what residents report. Only rarely do we stop to ask if this is what customers actually want. And we seem to forget that homes are emotional places. We need instead to thoroughly engage with how people feel, the effects of difficulties on their lives and the long-term results of being wronged, let down or ignored.

It is an odd thing that a housing provider can be the offender, judge, jury, executioner and appeal court all rolled into one. This goes against the norms of natural justice, so it is hardly surprising customers aren’t satisfied. “Housing should upend its traditional model to adopt a more human culture and fresh habits around complaints”

As one comment on my blog put it: “Empathy is missing, along with a ton of other emotions.” Too often, providers are content to simply crank the handle on another one-size-fits-none, soulless template reply that traps the dialogue in adversarial negativity, leaving the customer as just a passive recipient, waiting for judgement to be handed down.

I believe the answer to these woes is startlingly simple. Housing should upend its traditional model to adopt a more human culture and fresh habits around complaints. The foundations for this are nothing more than straightforward, friendly customer service – responding to problems in a prompt, personal and open way that puts people and how they feel at the heart of the answer. When something goes wrong, residents need to be active, joint problem solvers; empowered and encouraged to bring their insights, experiences and wants to an agreed, final resolution.

Above all, as a profession and industry I think we need to be much bolder and more ambitious. While having a dedicated ombudsman with statutory powers is a good thing, it is evident that at the moment, compliance is coming before compassion, and process before people. It is fine to have a code and consumer standards to set baseline requirements, but what is to stop us doing more or better? By turning things the other way up, organisations should find themselves having far fewer stage 2 appeals and little or no ombudsman enforcement.

Natural justice demands this, as do social justice and the need to do ourselves justice. The good news is that this costs nothing.