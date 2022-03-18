We need diversity if we are to solve the sector’s problems

A lot has already happened in housing in 2022, following on from what was an eventful 2021. The housing agenda is packed as ever: bills, white papers, building safety, levelling up and sustainability – all against the backdrop of economic and political events.

More recently, the spotlight is being shone on the quality of the social housing sector and questions have been raised around tenant and resident protection.

There is no doubt that everyone in the sector is working tirelessly to do more, do better and we all ultimately work to the same objectives around improving the social housing sector.

“Altruistic intentions, charitable purposes and action plans are not enough if they have not had diversity of thought in their development”

Since the establishment of its Race and Housing Editorial Panel, Inside Housing has published many more pieces which have drawn attention to the issues minority ethnic people and those from protected background experience.

From fuel poverty, access to housing, to the workforce within the housing sector, we know that minority people are disproportionately overly represented in homelessness, overcrowding and poor conditions.

As a sector, we have to look at whether we really understand what our communities are experiencing.