We need diversity if we are to solve the sector’s problems

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We have to look at whether we really understand what our communities are experiencing, says Inside Housing’s Race and Housing Editorial Panel
A lot has already happened in housing in 2022, following on from what was an eventful 2021. The housing agenda is packed as ever: bills, white papers, building safety, levelling up and sustainability – all against the backdrop of economic and political events.
More recently, the spotlight is being shone on the quality of the social housing sector and questions have been raised around tenant and resident protection.
There is no doubt that everyone in the sector is working tirelessly to do more, do better and we all ultimately work to the same objectives around improving the social housing sector.
“Altruistic intentions, charitable purposes and action plans are not enough if they have not had diversity of thought in their development”
Since the establishment of its Race and Housing Editorial Panel, Inside Housing has published many more pieces which have drawn attention to the issues minority ethnic people and those from protected background experience.
From fuel poverty, access to housing, to the workforce within the housing sector, we know that minority people are disproportionately overly represented in homelessness, overcrowding and poor conditions.
As a sector, we have to look at whether we really understand what our communities are experiencing.
To really understand the issues, to support the government and housing sector and to land changes successfully, it is fundamental that we consider representation. Altruistic intentions, charitable purposes and action plans are not enough if they have not had diversity of thought in their development.
It is quite clear that time and time again that the housing sector ends up in difficult situations because there is not enough diversity. It goes beyond leadership roles – to every grade and every function in an organisation. If you are an organisation working in diverse communities but your teams are not reflective of this, then you will never have the full picture, no matter how good your intentions are.
To put it bluntly: the problems that exist can in a great part be alleviated if we have diverse representation.
On the issues of poor-quality housing, our contention is diversity can be part of the solution to the current challenges the housing sector faces as it grapples with deep concerns about tenant satisfaction and attendant reputational damage.
“The focus for the panel will be to keep shining a light on race and why diversity is so very much needed”
A more inclusive housing sector that is reflective of all communities it serves in key decision-making roles that affects the lives of tenants, is better positioned to anticipate, be more responsive and agile to the needs of the communities it serves.
The unheard voices of tenants and minority ethnic tenants would permeate such organisations and be heeded to. The leadership in such diverse organisations will actively mine for gaps in their service delivery as it impacts different communities and would seek to close the gaps by collaborating closely with their staff, tenants and suppliers.
We have seen that through all the talk on equality and diversity, especially since 2020, that not much change has transpired in minority ethnic representation in either senior leadership roles, participation in events and conferences and community engagement.
There is something very valuable about drawing upon lived experiences of individuals, which generates multiple perspectives and most importantly reduces the unintended and unconscious impact negative impact on minority ethnic communities.
Over the course of year, the focus for the panel will be to keep shining a light on race and why diversity is so very much needed. Against such a heavy policy landscape, one that is forever changing, and the competing priorities that the sector is grappling with, we know that it is always easier said than done.
While we accept that we will never have perfection, we must work towards it.
Race and Housing Editorial Panel, Inside Housing
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Inside Housing’s Racism and Housing series aims to investigate how race inequality and racism interact with and impact on housing – for tenants, for staff working in housing, and for organisations. It has been launched a year since George Floyd’s murder prompted a huge global wave of Black Lives Matter activism.
We will be publishing monthly investigations that look at racism, race and housing, both in terms of what is going wrong, and what actions that sector is taking to address this.
If you have an idea for a story relating to this campaign, please contact deputy editor (features) Jess McCabe, at jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk.
The stories published so far include:
‘We had to abandon everything’: the story of Chan Kataria and the flight of the Ugandan Asians
Race and the cost of living crisis: the impact on social housing tenants
How to create an inclusive housing association: a conversation with Bal Kang
How Cardiff landlords are tackling under-representation
Why has diversity progress stalled?
How racism impacts homeless people
How planning is failing to address race inequality in housing
Race and allocation: who are the new tenants getting social housing, and is it equitable?
How to increase representation of ethnic minorities in senior roles
How race impacts on people’s likelihood of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty
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