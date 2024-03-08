You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
This International Women’s Day, it’s time to hear the voices of those who feel sidelined daily in the workplace, writes Tracey McEachran, president of Women in Social Housing
Picture the scene: you’re midway through a work meeting articulating your point when someone interrupts and cuts you off. When you try to raise your suggestion again later, the same thing happens. So, you stop attempting to contribute.
Or another scenario; the idea you put forward has been briefly discussed and discounted by the group. But later, someone suggests the same idea in a slightly different way and it is warmly welcomed and praised.
How would you feel? And how might you feel about speaking up at the next meeting?
According to our latest research at Women in Social Housing (WISH), these are the regular experiences of women working in the social housing sector. (I know a lot of you are nodding as you read this). More than half (52%) of housing professionals surveyed felt that their voice/opinion had been overlooked because of their gender, while 76% have observed women being talked over and interrupted in meetings.
It is these behaviours, often unconscious, that are leading to a stifling of women’s voices in housing workplaces and knock-on effects of slow progression, homogenous leadership teams and lack of innovation.
“More than half (52%) of housing professionals surveyed felt that their voice/opinion had been overlooked because of their gender”
If our sector cares about being an equality trailblazer then the onus should not just be on women to edit their behaviours to be more assertive or loud. It is on everyone, and crucially male colleagues, to reflect, offer honesty and be mindful about how they may unknowingly or knowingly stifle women’s voices.
This year’s research, which we have once again released on International Women’s Day, revealed that 55% of respondents said they had to work harder than their male counterparts to get the same opportunities – 5% higher than last year.
A total of 196 housing professionals took part in our research, 98% of whom are women and 2% of whom preferred not to disclose their gender.
Are things really getting worse? The figures say so, as 39% have experienced sexism in the workplace over the past three years. This is up from 28% last year.
What are we collectively doing about this? And how can we urgently turn this unacceptable trend around?
The purpose of the campaign is not to shame or point fingers of blame, it is to encourage a collective commitment to building on work that’s already going on to ensure our sector is thriving, inclusive and best positioned to improve people’s lives.
“39% have experienced sexism in the workplace over the past three years. This is up from 28% last year”
It may feel uncomfortable and seem like an uphill climb, but changing these ingrained systems is possible. At WISH we are driven by that optimism and hope that things can change for the better.
Speaking from experience, I can promise these actions make a huge difference to how my female peers and I show up and contribute in group settings.
This isn’t just about doing the right thing – workplace inclusivity is the key to innovation and business success.
And to women in the sector, we should also reflect on which women’s voices are more or less likely to be heard and do our own honest reflection. To achieve true equity and success, it is vital that everyone’s voice is valued and heard.
Bold action is needed and it must start today. What will your one action be today to turn the tide?
Tracey McEachran, president, Women in Social Housing
Related stories