Women who work in social housing feel their voices are being overlooked, says @TraceyMcEachran of @WISHNetwork_org #UKhousing #HearHerVoice

How would you feel? And how might you feel about speaking up at the next meeting?

Or another scenario; the idea you put forward has been briefly discussed and discounted by the group. But later, someone suggests the same idea in a slightly different way and it is warmly welcomed and praised.

Picture the scene: you’re midway through a work meeting articulating your point when someone interrupts and cuts you off. When you try to raise your suggestion again later, the same thing happens. So, you stop attempting to contribute.

According to our latest research at Women in Social Housing (WISH), these are the regular experiences of women working in the social housing sector. (I know a lot of you are nodding as you read this). More than half (52%) of housing professionals surveyed felt that their voice/opinion had been overlooked because of their gender, while 76% have observed women being talked over and interrupted in meetings.

It is these behaviours, often unconscious, that are leading to a stifling of women’s voices in housing workplaces and knock-on effects of slow progression, homogenous leadership teams and lack of innovation.

“More than half (52%) of housing professionals surveyed felt that their voice/opinion had been overlooked because of their gender”

If our sector cares about being an equality trailblazer then the onus should not just be on women to edit their behaviours to be more assertive or loud. It is on everyone, and crucially male colleagues, to reflect, offer honesty and be mindful about how they may unknowingly or knowingly stifle women’s voices.

This year’s research, which we have once again released on International Women’s Day, revealed that 55% of respondents said they had to work harder than their male counterparts to get the same opportunities – 5% higher than last year.

A total of 196 housing professionals took part in our research, 98% of whom are women and 2% of whom preferred not to disclose their gender.