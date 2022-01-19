We need legislative change to make it crystal clear who should pay for fire safety defects

Housing secretary Michael Gove has put developers who use special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to “evade their responsibilities” firmly in his sights as he looks to finally bring an end to Britain’s cladding crisis.

A common instrument across property, and by no means an always dodgy tool, these entities are often closed once a development is completed, meaning there is often no legally liable body leaseholders can hold to account, especially as the much-needed, long-muted New Homes Ombudsman never formed.

This additional complication has generated several issues around accountability that warrant more discussion.

The first and most obvious outcome from new fire safety legislation is that the process of both applying for compensation and acquiring potential remuneration from landlords is made more uncertain by multiple parties taking ownership over a single asset.

The recourse for many indebted leaseholders has been to default to managing agents which, of course, neither built the blocks nor have access to the developer’s funds to reimburse for remediation costs associated with new fire safety protocols.