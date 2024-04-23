We need more houses, and we need them now

The next government must empower MMC to bring about the levels of building we need, writes Palma Black #UKhousing

As we inch closer to a general election, among my personal reflections of the legacy of this government will be the cost of living crisis and unacceptably high utility charges, which continue to hurt pockets around the country. Britain has been in the grip of a looming social housing crisis for decades. The past few years have seen a rapid escalation of families in temporary housing and many more in inadequate private housing. Some of the temporary housing has been described as ‘not fit for human habitation’, with damp and mould being a major factor in respiratory illnesses in children and older people alike.

Following the death of two-year old Awaab Ishak, Awaab’s Law will require social housing landlords to ensure properties are free from mould and other hazardous substances. This law is expected to come into force this year. However, a recent report has stated temporary housing has been “a factor in 55 child deaths in England since 2019”. The report said that 42 of those who died were less than one year old.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Last year, councils spent £1.74bn to support 104,000 households in temporary accommodation, the highest figures since records began. The only way to resolve this issue is to address the shortage of suitable housing across the country and build up councils’ stock of social housing.” “Social housing providers are at the heart of society and have a key role to play in housebuilding to alleviate the housing crisis”