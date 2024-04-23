We need more houses, and we need them now

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The next government must empower MMC to bring about the levels of building we need, writes Palma Black, chief executive of Soul Purpose 360
As we inch closer to a general election, among my personal reflections of the legacy of this government will be the cost of living crisis and unacceptably high utility charges, which continue to hurt pockets around the country.
Britain has been in the grip of a looming social housing crisis for decades. The past few years have seen a rapid escalation of families in temporary housing and many more in inadequate private housing. Some of the temporary housing has been described as ‘not fit for human habitation’, with damp and mould being a major factor in respiratory illnesses in children and older people alike.
Following the death of two-year old Awaab Ishak, Awaab’s Law will require social housing landlords to ensure properties are free from mould and other hazardous substances. This law is expected to come into force this year.
However, a recent report has stated temporary housing has been “a factor in 55 child deaths in England since 2019”. The report said that 42 of those who died were less than one year old.
A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Last year, councils spent £1.74bn to support 104,000 households in temporary accommodation, the highest figures since records began. The only way to resolve this issue is to address the shortage of suitable housing across the country and build up councils’ stock of social housing.”
“Social housing providers are at the heart of society and have a key role to play in housebuilding to alleviate the housing crisis”
Social housing providers are at the heart of society and have a key role to play in housebuilding to alleviate the housing crisis, which is exacerbated by overcrowding, poor-quality housing and a lack of engagement from residents. In my view, there are some social housing providers with much to do going forward to fix these issues.
We need more houses, and we need them now. Change is needed and it is needed now. Whoever wins the general election this year, the new government must prioritise delivery of social housebuilding in action. Speed of build will be crucial, as will the need for houses that are fit for purpose, designed to house families for generations, mindful of the environment by being net zero carbon in use.
Crucial too, will be a return to community development methods and techniques that put residents at the heart of social change.
Modern methods of construction (MMC), or offsite manufacturing, could hold the key to meeting the housing crisis. Benefits include predictability of build quality, delivery at pace, lifetime performance standards and carbon net zero in terms of energy consumption.
These types of build are suitable for both brownfield sites and under-used garage sites that have long been left abandoned. If left unchecked, these areas can become a focal point for anti-social behaviour, which makes development for much-needed housing a better option for the community.
“Modern methods of construction, or offsite manufacturing, could hold the key to meeting the housing crisis”
There was a time when community development acted as a bridge between communities and the statutory service providers, highlighting problem areas in communities, and empowering and enabling residents to lean into the system to lead social change. The art of engaging and empowering the resident voice needs to be a focus once more. There was a time when resident activism led to social change based on local intelligence and securing buy-in for housing developments that met local need.
Collaboration with residents and stakeholders can make all the difference to all parties. This proactive approach led to development with consent. The need is speed – speed to engage with communities, to empower social change and to secure buy-in to build much-needed social housing that residents want, rather than imposing external will on communities.
I remain optimistic about change. I hope that the incoming government, Labour or Conservative, empowers social change to bring about a rapid increase in social housebuilding that favours MMC to alleviate the housing shortage. I hope that community development and resident engagement are prioritised, so that a sense of community spirit can once again prevail.
Palma Black, chief executive of Soul Purpose 360, and head of engagement, Edaroth, development management arm of AtkinsRéalis
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