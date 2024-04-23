‘We need to be radical when it comes to housing,’ communities minister says

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The Northern Ireland communities minister has said the government needs to be “radical” when it comes to housing.
Speaking following his first appearance before the Committee for Communities last week, Gordon Lyons said “that means building more quality, efficient and affordable homes, supporting people to live independently and helping working families”.
However, he warned the committee that the budget position “remains exceptionally challenging”, later saying “there are going to be difficult choices to be made”.
“But I can assure people that I will be making the case for the value and importance of all my department does,” he said.
Mr Lyons updated the committee on strategies, programmes and services delivered by the department, including social housing and residential building safety.
He told the committee that “the budget position remains exceptionally challenging, but this is about doing the best that we can for people and communities within the available funding envelope”.
He added: “I’m also mindful of the need to deliver on the statutory obligations that we have and those, together within an inescapable spend, contributed to about 90% of last year’s Budget allocation.
“That doesn’t leave much room for manoeuvre, but I still have great ambition for this place.
“It does, however, mean that we need to look carefully at how every pound is spent and make sure it goes to those who need it most.”
He said the government is going to continue with the Social Housing Development Programme and is reviewing its housing supply strategy.
Mr Lyons said he wants to see the Supporting People Programme continued.
“We need to make sure we continue to address homelessness, which I have to say is a growing concern of mine right now,” he said. He added that the growing number of people in temporary accommodation is also an area of huge concern.
After his appointment earlier this year, Mr Lyons said the country needs to build more social homes.
One in 34 people in Northern Ireland are legally classified as homeless, including 4,500 children.
There are more than 46,000 households – 86,000 individuals – on the social housing waiting list.
Mr Lyons was appointed in February after power-sharing was restored in the region.
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