We need to broaden the understanding of homelessness across the wider housing and property sector

Local authorities are stuck with a housing funding system that doesn’t allow them sufficient resources to address homelessness prevention. The system doesn’t work for vulnerable young people in particular, who may need support in preparing for a tenancy or help with a wide range of other issues, such as the lack of a permanent address, employability or mental health issues.

Zero-hours contracts aren’t helping. It’s hard to demonstrate you’re an economically reliable tenant on the basis of a zero-hours contract. These are now widely used by leading UK companies, which perhaps need to think harder about how these fit in with their environmental, social and governance aspirations.

LandAid works with 80 charity partners around the country, focused on the mission of ending youth homelessness, to ensure that it becomes “rare, brief and as non-recurring as possible”. The face-to-face work is necessary to help people with the consequences of a home break-up, mental health crises, economic pressure, supporting people into a tenancy, employment training, requires a holistic package of help tailored to an individual’s needs. It can’t be a one size fits all approach, but such help does have to be part of how our society prevents homelessness.

“There is no lack of enthusiasm for helping young people. Perhaps there is some need for greater understanding of the bigger picture”

So it isn’t that there is no help out there, but organisations that do exist, are overrun. There is too much to do, and what might work in London doesn’t necessarily work in Leeds.

Much of LandAid’s historic efforts and that of its supporters has been about bricks and mortar, but policy is shifting, through necessity, broadening out to focus also on prevention. There is more to the issue than housing. There also needs to be more recognition in the private sector of the need for prevention. Private landlords, like affordable housing providers, must adapt their services to help customers who get into difficulties.

There is no lack of enthusiasm for helping young people. Perhaps there is some need for greater understanding of the bigger picture, in terms of the wider issues and potential impact of homelessness prevention.

Both the public and private sectors need to improve their services because there are so many people whose needs are not being met. The improved outcomes that can be achieved in sustaining tenancies and preventing homelessness needs to be wrapped up in how the property industry and the public sector view and deliver the real social impact in the way they operate.