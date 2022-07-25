We need to get it right for our customers first time

The recent Tpas National Tenant Conference posed interesting questions about resident engagement. The sector needs to act not because it is forced to, but because it is the right thing to do, writes Aasia Nisar #UKhousing

For the regulator, the need to demonstrate how customers are being listened to and heard is paramount. The regulator was clear in its ask: social housing customers need to be treated with respect and courtesy, and any issues need to be dealt with in a timely manner.

What was clear from both speakers was the sharp focus on putting customers first. There was a clear recognition that while many landlords are doing a good job, there are still a few not getting it right for their customers.

On day two, Richard Blakeway from the Housing Ombudsman spoke about the incredibly busy few years its service has had, driven by increased visibility, new expectations for landlords and further guidance for the sector.

The keynote speaker for day one was Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH). Kate gave an eloquent update on the progress of consumer regulation and the work the regulator is currently focusing on.

Having just come back from the Tpas National Tenant Conference after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was great to see fellow colleagues and residents, and hear from some amazing speakers. This year the focus for the two-day conference was on tenants, policy and technology.

Kate also spoke about how important it is to ensure that a landlord’s governance structure includes the voice of the customer at every level. She highlighted how great it was to see so many engaged customers at the Tpas conference as well as their commitment and passion for the work they are doing to make the experience better for all their fellow residents.

She went on to say that landlords cannot just rely on passion – they need to support these customers by providing training opportunities for them to develop and give them the skills that will allow them to hold their landlords to account, and only then would a truly co-created approach become embedded.

Kate also emphasised that landlords must not wait for legislation to be passed in order for them to start this journey with their customers, and they have a duty to begin now if they haven’t done so already, ensuring this approach is embedded in their day-to-day work and strategic vision.

“We are reviewing our model of engagement, ensuring it is still fit for purpose to meet our customers’ evolving expectations and to become sector leaders”

At Sovereign we recognise the importance of resident engagement, whatever the level of engagement. Be it strategically as part of our Resident and Board Partnership at a more operational level through the Scrutiny Coordination group, through our Youth Panel to ensure the voice of our younger and future customers are being heard, or more widely through the feedback we receive on a daily basis. But what we don’t want to do is rest on our laurels, we want to continue to grow and develop our thinking.

So, we are reviewing our model of engagement, ensuring it is still fit for purpose to meet our customers’ evolving expectations and to become sector leaders.

In 2021-22 the regulator received more than 650 referrals about consumer regulation issues from landlords, tenants and others. This resulted in eight cases where the RSH found a breach of its standards with potential for serious harm to tenants. In its recent Consumer Regulation Review the regulator highlighted its five lessons for social housing landlords: