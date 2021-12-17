We need to improve the managing agent sector for leaseholders

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The managing agent sector needs further regulation to make sure it functions properly for leaseholders. Jonathan Cook sets out how Wandsworth Council has been approaching the issue and its asks of the government
Local councils and planning authorities have been set ambitious targets to build the homes that our residents need. Over the past 10 years, Wandsworth Council has stepped up to this challenge by not only meeting our overall housing target – delivering 15,000 new homes – but also meeting targets for delivery of low-cost rented and shared ownership homes. The number of low-cost homes for sale has more than doubled to more than 3,000 in that period.
As a result, an estimated 50% of all homes in Wandsworth are now leasehold; virtually all of which have been developed on large multi-tenure estates. Multi-tenure means housing associations own blocks and cores of accommodation on estates, with leasehold arrangements often having been established perhaps years before completion, which can be complex and multi-layered. This can provide challenges if relationships are not correctly established at the outset and high standards of customer care built into the service offer to leaseholders.
As cabinet member for housing, I and my fellow councillors are increasingly being approached by local leaseholders, including shared owners, who want the council’s help in disputes with their managing agent. Past national satisfaction surveys have shown generally low levels of satisfaction with the managing agent sector.
As local councillors, some of the issues raised with us by residents include a lack of communication between parties, transparency (particularly around billing, charges and costs) and clarity over who is responsible for what (eg whether the housing association or developer responsible for maintaining the lifts). Our powers of intervention are limited and we do what we can to mediate, encourage and hold parties to account to help resolve disputes.
Wandsworth Council is the landlord to some 16,000 leaseholders. We commit to meet service standards for our tenants and leaseholders, have a clear complaints procedure, and have forums where council tenants and leaseholders can challenge our performance.
Similar arrangements should be in place for the managing agent sector, not least to future-proof relationships, which will only get more complex when major work is required as buildings age.
“Any additional regulation must not come at an additional cost to leaseholders or shared owners”
Earlier this year, me and Ravi Govindia, leader of Wandsworth Council, brought together leading developers and major housing associations to discuss the leaseholder experience. The response from those attending was very positive, and the leader of the council welcomed their commitment to provide the highest possible standards of customer care, including following voluntary and sector codes of practice.
Based on our experiences at Wandsworth Council, I have written to housing secretary Michael Gove, urging him to act on Lord Best’s 2019 report. The report recommends, among other things, a regulator for the industry, continual professional development and a clarification process for leaseholder charges.
Certainly, a government-appointed regulator would put an end to the various voluntary best practice codes and charters, including the London mayor’s, which are as likely to confuse resident leaseholders as they are to assist them.
I have also requested Mr Gove consider the following before taking legislation forward.
First, to support and encourage property managers to sign up to the Block Management Sector Code when it is agreed. The code is intended to provide clarity for consumers with regards to the role and responsibilities of managing agents. This would immediate signal expectations and provide a baseline of good practice prior to legislation being introduced.
Second, any additional regulation must not come at an additional cost to leaseholders or shared owners. Value for money for services provided is the main priority for owners and they should not be burdened by additional costs arising from an overly bureaucratic regulatory system.
“Management arrangements, particularly for larger multi-tenure estates, must be hardwired into the design, delivery and property management arrangements prior to completion”
Third, any new direction or regulation must ensure that mixed-tenure developments’ block and estate management plans clearly set out responsibilities between parties for services and maintenance to reduce confusion and potential future disputes. This was a key takeaway from the meeting organised by Wandsworth Council earlier this year and one that we intend to address as far as we can through planning agreements.
Finally, the developer’s responsibility to achieve a successful and sustainable development should not stop when the last unit is sold or rented. Management arrangements, particularly for larger multi-tenure estates, must be hardwired into the design, delivery and property management arrangements prior to completion. Again, as a council we are exploring what we can require as part of our planning agreements.
There is much we can celebrate in meeting and exceeding housing targets and delivering a diversity of housing to meet a range of needs. However, councils can provide a unique perspective on the leaseholder experience and what can improve that experience. I am confident that with the right level of government intervention, we can create a bright future for our leaseholders.
Jonathan Cook, cabinet member for housing, London Borough of Wandsworth
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