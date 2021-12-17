We need to improve the managing agent sector for leaseholders

Local councils and planning authorities have been set ambitious targets to build the homes that our residents need. Over the past 10 years, Wandsworth Council has stepped up to this challenge by not only meeting our overall housing target – delivering 15,000 new homes – but also meeting targets for delivery of low-cost rented and shared ownership homes. The number of low-cost homes for sale has more than doubled to more than 3,000 in that period.

As a result, an estimated 50% of all homes in Wandsworth are now leasehold; virtually all of which have been developed on large multi-tenure estates. Multi-tenure means housing associations own blocks and cores of accommodation on estates, with leasehold arrangements often having been established perhaps years before completion, which can be complex and multi-layered. This can provide challenges if relationships are not correctly established at the outset and high standards of customer care built into the service offer to leaseholders.

As cabinet member for housing, I and my fellow councillors are increasingly being approached by local leaseholders, including shared owners, who want the council’s help in disputes with their managing agent. Past national satisfaction surveys have shown generally low levels of satisfaction with the managing agent sector.

As local councillors, some of the issues raised with us by residents include a lack of communication between parties, transparency (particularly around billing, charges and costs) and clarity over who is responsible for what (eg whether the housing association or developer responsible for maintaining the lifts). Our powers of intervention are limited and we do what we can to mediate, encourage and hold parties to account to help resolve disputes.