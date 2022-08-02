We need to keep Supporting People

The funding provided by Supporting People brings significant benefit to around 19,000 people in Northern Ireland every year, but 15 years of a static budget has left providers with a real-terms cut in funding of 30% #UKhousing

The ring-fenced £72.8m Supporting People grant programme is designed to help vulnerable individuals and families to live independently, by providing housing support services. The programme is vital in supporting older people, disabled people and to address homelessness. It also provides essential support for other vulnerable groups, including those with mental health concerns, looked-after children, those with drug and alcohol issues, and victims of domestic abuse.

“Fifteen years of a static budget has left providers with a real-terms cut in funding of 30% and service providers in the sector are now at breaking point”

Supporting tenants to maintain their independence at home is a vital service that housing associations provide. Funding from Supporting People brings significant benefit to around 19,000 people in Northern Ireland every year. And while the sector and beneficiaries have long recognised the value of this programme, a recent study by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has quantified the benefit , finding that for every £1 invested in Supporting People, £5.71 of social value is created.

In 2015, the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action undertook research which calculated that every £1 spent on Supporting People services saves the public purse £1.90. This rose to £11.18 for victims of domestic violence. Housing support helps prevent problems or escalation that can result in hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care. All of these are more costly to the public purse than the housing support provided through Supporting People.

In the context of housing, the latest study notes that Supporting People really does help people to live independently: 9,925 service users were supported to maintain their tenancy; 77% indicated they were supported to improve their ability to live independently; and 53% indicated that they were supported to secure long-term accommodation.

At the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), we believe that every household should have access to a good-quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate for its needs. Supporting People helps to provide the extra layer of support to meet those needs.

“Energy costs have risen by up to 92% for some providers and agency staff costs have risen by 31%, at a time when housing associations cannot afford to match pay levels in other health and care sectors”

So why then, given the clear success of the programme, has the budget remained static for 15 years?

Fifteen years of a static budget has left providers with a real-terms cut in funding of 30% and service providers in the sector are now at breaking point. Budgets are already stretched, and rising inflation is putting further pressure on the sector. There is no doubt that Supporting People providers are gravely concerned about rising costs, combined with the frozen budget.