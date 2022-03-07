We need to move to an adult-to-adult relationship with residents

The housing sector in England is gearing up for imminent regulatory changes aimed at strengthening the accountability of landlords across three key areas: safe homes, quality services and treating residents with respect.

There is a lot of talk about listening to the “customer voice” and the need to demonstrate how that is shaping and improving services. However, customer engagement, or resident involvement, has been long established across the sector, ranging from resident reps on boards to local, informal residents’ groups. The difference is that now the regulator will measure how we are doing that through the proposed Tenant Satisfaction Measures and new consumer standards.

“The dynamics of our relationship with residents can often be described as parent/child. We need to move to an adult-to-adult relationship if we are ever going to improve residents’ perceptions of us, which will also help us to provide better services as a result of a better and more equal relationship”

The challenge and the opportunity are in acknowledging that even if we know that our current performance levels across core services are over 80%, that still leaves 20% or so of our customers who are not receiving the level of services we want to provide. Anyone who has talked to residents will have heard the frustration they have when we get things wrong, or when they have had to chase us repeatedly to get a response on an outstanding issue. Every bad or below-par experience will undoubtedly influence each and every one of those resident’s perception of us.