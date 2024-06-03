We need to properly understand the public view of the green belt

A review would make much better use of less attractive areas of the green belt. Keir Starmer has recently referred to this as the ‘grey belt’. However, in reality, there is no ‘belt’ of disused petrol stations and quarries – it’s a much more complex picture whereby large areas of green belt are speckled with grey dots.

Furthermore, addressing the housing shortfall does not require for the green belt to be reduced – just simply reviewed. It is a lesser known fact that the green belt was actually increased last year despite 235,000 new homes being permitted.

Of the many issues impacting on the building of new homes, the green belt is perhaps the most contentious. Yet if asked whether they would choose a resolution to the housing crisis or an expansion of the green belt, the majority of people would probably choose the former.

There’s a very important first step that needs to be taken to meet the demand for social and affordable housing: we need a greater understanding of public sentiment around the green belt and a moderate adult conversation to replace the politicking and propaganda.

But the principle is a sensible one: identifying areas ripe for development. At the same time, there is a strong case for identifying and protecting valuable greenfield land, including national parks, agricultural land and woodlands, which are rightly appreciated. In fact, a review of the green belt need not mean a reduction of the green belt, simply a change in its boundaries.

This straightforward approach would appeal across the political and demographic spectrums. Statistics show how public perception has become distorted. For example, the public believes that 47.1% of England is developed; it’s actually just 8.7%.

In contrast, 12.6% of England is protected by green belt, which is increasing year on year. The green belt around London is three times the size of the city itself. There is also substantial green belt land around 16 of England’s towns and cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool.

“The ‘threat’ to the green belt has long been a rallying call for campaigners against new development, with a suggestion that the country’s green belt is under threat as never before. But, again, the statistics paint a very different picture”

Furthermore, contrary to public belief, not all green belt land is free to be enjoyed by the public: roughly one-quarter is accessible (only 9.3% of which is allocated as National Park) and the vast majority is privately owned farmland.

The ‘threat’ to the green belt has long been a rallying call for campaigners against new development, with a suggestion that the country’s green belt is under threat as never before. But, again, the statistics paint a very different picture. In 2023, the area of green belt land in England, at 1,638,420 hectares, was its highest in 20 years.

I believe that if people understood the impact of ‘protection’, they may see it differently. Far from the vision of a bucolic ring of verdant countryside open to all, much of the green belt is unappreciated and underutilised, often previously developed brownfield land. Even CPRE, the countryside charity, has put on record that of the 60,714 ha Nottingham and Derby green belt, 36% is “neglected”.