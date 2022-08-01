We need to stop building car reliance into our housing developments

In the past two years, many of us discovered, or rediscovered, our local areas, shops and parks. The surge in walking and cycling in streets with far less traffic offered people a fleeting glimpse of a greener, healthier environment to live in.

To meet the government’s net-zero targets, we need fewer trips by car altogether – the way many of us get around our local area will change.

For new homes and housing developments, this means more walking, wheeling (for example, in a wheelchair or mobility scooter) and cycling, and enabling more journeys to be shorter.

It will mean creating more 20-minute neighbourhoods, where amenities are within a 10-minute walk, or 20-minute round trip, of people’s homes, and with the infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Electric vehicles have a role to play, but they remain largely unaffordable, and it’s active travel that will be the big game-changer in decarbonising transport while improving people’s health and household finances.

Can this vision of 20-minute neighbourhoods be turned into a reality? Yes, it can.

While certainly not perfect, Eddington – a new neighbourhood on the outskirts of Cambridge that includes properties specifically for university and college employees, including assistant and support staff who qualify for subsidised rent – has been designed to make walking and cycling ultra-convenient.