We need to stop building car reliance into our housing developments

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We need to drive less to reduce our carbon emissions, but that means rethinking our communities. This is a process the planning system could help drive, writes Rachel Toms
In the past two years, many of us discovered, or rediscovered, our local areas, shops and parks. The surge in walking and cycling in streets with far less traffic offered people a fleeting glimpse of a greener, healthier environment to live in.
To meet the government’s net-zero targets, we need fewer trips by car altogether – the way many of us get around our local area will change.
For new homes and housing developments, this means more walking, wheeling (for example, in a wheelchair or mobility scooter) and cycling, and enabling more journeys to be shorter.
It will mean creating more 20-minute neighbourhoods, where amenities are within a 10-minute walk, or 20-minute round trip, of people’s homes, and with the infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling.
Electric vehicles have a role to play, but they remain largely unaffordable, and it’s active travel that will be the big game-changer in decarbonising transport while improving people’s health and household finances.
Can this vision of 20-minute neighbourhoods be turned into a reality? Yes, it can.
While certainly not perfect, Eddington – a new neighbourhood on the outskirts of Cambridge that includes properties specifically for university and college employees, including assistant and support staff who qualify for subsidised rent – has been designed to make walking and cycling ultra-convenient.
There’s a nursery, large supermarket, civic centre and primary school all within a short walk of people’s homes.
On-street parking is minimal, homes do not automatically include parking spaces, but there are cycle paths, buses every 20 minutes and free car-club memberships.
And it’s what people want: 79% of residents across 17 cities in the UK and Republic of Ireland we asked support the creation of 20-minute neighbourhoods, with two-thirds also approving of low-traffic neighbourhoods.
Being able to make your day-to-day journeys simply and cheaply is also an issue of equity. Our research has shown that just 56% of disabled people and 55% of residents on low incomes currently feel welcome or comfortable when walking or wheeling in their local area.
Some disabled residents of course need a car to get around, but we need to make active travel more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.
What is not sustainable in future is low-density housing without nearby amenities, locking people into car dependency – a key part of the supply chain of the UK’s carbon emissions. Guidance exists to encourage councils to ensure new homes are within 800m of amenities but, according to our research, fewer than half of local authorities use this distance as a maximum.
There is no consensus on how to measure it consistently, as distance is sometimes measured from the centre of a settlement, or the edge, or following the road and path network, or as the crow flies. Most councils we asked would not turn down a development site simply because it was too far away from amenities like shops, primary schools and GP surgeries. Nearly two-thirds of planning officers also said a lack of regulation prevented them from ensuring amenities were within walking distance of new homes.
Just under half said political priorities or a lack of buy-in from local politicians were barriers to making decisions that would help achieve 20-minute neighbourhoods.
It needn’t be this way. The government is investing £27bn in roads, compared to £2bn for walking, wheeling and cycling. Some of that roads budget could instead go into delivering low-carbon mobility for people moving into new developments.
All organisations involved in planning and delivering new housing have a role to play in creating appealing places that contribute to transport decarbonisation and enabling people to live more healthily.
Alongside the efforts of housing associations and house builders to adapt to a zero-carbon future, we are asking the government to reform the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) by putting a legal duty on local authorities in England to deliver on net-zero targets through the planning system.
This would require new housing developments to be based around the principles of 20-minute neighbourhoods, and, of course, include a mix of housing types and tenures.
Some house builders and planning authorities are moving in this direction but, with another government overhaul of the planning system under way, reforming the planning system offers an opportunity to make low-carbon transport and healthy neighbourhoods standard practice – everywhere.
Rachel Toms, director of urbanism, Sustrans
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