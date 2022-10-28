We need to support staff going through menopause, or we risk losing their skills and experience

I was in a very dark place, not the person I used to be. My joints were painful, I was tired and struggling to focus. The brain fog was debilitating. Forgetting every day, simple things became a feature of my life. My housing career was shuddering to a halt. “Where has PB gone?” one colleague asked. I didn’t know myself. I thought I was going mad or had dementia. How is this happening to me in my 40s?

“Despite the loss of so many experienced women from the workforce and its obvious impact on productivity, menopause symptoms are rarely discussed in our male-dominated industry”

My menopause hit unusually early, brought about by a total hysterectomy in my 30s. Immediately after surgery, I went through what’s called an induced menopausal state. Night sweats, sleep issues and low mood were an everyday occurrence, for which I was prescribed hormone replacement therapy to manage.

So to enter my 40s, feeling my menopause was behind me, it came as a huge blow to go through even more extreme mental and physical health symptoms. But thanks to some supportive colleagues, my career got back on track, and this, frankly, awful experience has made me determined to help the millions of other women who are not so lucky to have such support.