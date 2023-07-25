We need to think bigger on repurposing vacant buildings for housing

That’s still not including the underused or ageing concrete-framed council car parks or private properties that have been grappling with sustainability legislation. On this point, my own colleagues at Rapleys have estimated that it will take £14bn to improve the 130,000 commercial premises with EPC ratings of F or G to just an E rating so that they can continue to be used – an unlikely success story, with banks having shut shop on lending above a C and even a B in recent years.

Local authorities could bring any or all of these sites to market through their compulsory purchase powers over the next several years. That would provide a steady supply of sites ripe for conversion to help solve the nation’s housing crisis.

But how to do it?

“About 7,000 local authority buildings could be refurbished to create more than 19,500 homes across the UK”

This is where the combination of the public and private sectors becomes a greater force. For example, practitioners in neighbourly matters may not be the obvious pick but we understand challenging inner-city sites, as well as how to overcome complexities and manage risks to maximise development potential.

Every day, in cities across the UK, we deal with planning (daylight and sunlight amenity), legal issues (Right to Light), statutory obligations (party wall) and practical enabling matters (access arrangements such as for crane or scaffolding).

This enables not just the delivery of awkward sites but also the understanding of how to add further homes on the footprint. Imagine how many sites dismissed due to complexities that could have their potential unlocked by a skilled team of neighbourly matters consultants – who could also broker neighbourly support at the same time!

We may have started from a low base when it comes to housing delivery, but with this kind of thinking, the only way is up.

Dan Tapscott, head of neighbourly matters, Rapleys