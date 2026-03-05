We need women’s skills in construction and planning

The construction sector is currently facing a significant skills and talent shortage, with only 9% of young people considering a career in the industry. This is largely due to a lack of awareness about the diverse roles available within the sector, as many still view their options as limited to traditional building trade jobs.

In construction, potential talent needs to remain open to the various roles they may encounter. You might start in a commercial position but then be offered a role in operations. It’s important to embrace these opportunities, believe in yourself and stay receptive to career progression.

While it may sound cliché, always remember to ask questions, regardless of your experience level. I tell my team that there is no such thing as a stupid question and asking questions is crucial for growth. Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there and take on additional responsibilities – sometimes a little discomfort can lead to significant personal development!

“My advice to my younger self and to young people looking to enter the sector is to give the construction industry a chance”

Future construction workers also need to be skilled in building relationships and possess strong communication skills, as they work with many external parties, including subcontractors and consultants. Having a hands-on approach and a commitment to working hard in a fast-paced environment is essential.

Throughout my career, I have worked to raise awareness of the vast opportunities available, ranging from land and partnerships, planning and technical roles, to sales, marketing, sustainability and commercial positions.

My advice to my younger self and to young people looking to enter the sector is to give the construction industry a chance. It is often perceived as just muddy boots, manual labour and laying bricks on site, but there are so many business functions available, from law to finance to engineering. I was attracted to the industry because of its variety.

Working in this industry has been an incredible experience for me. I have had the chance to build communities, deliver essential housing and drive regional growth, all while managing a fantastic team. I am grateful to have had such nurturing managers throughout my career and I hope to continue fostering a supportive environment at Keepmoat.

Charlotte Sargeant, head of land and partnerships, Keepmoat East Midlands