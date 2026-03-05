We need women’s skills in construction and planning

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For International Women’s Day 2026, Charlotte Sargeant, head of land and partnerships at Keepmoat East Midlands, explores why she was determined to be a part of the construction industry and make a meaningful impact in a male-dominated industry
Construction is an ideal choice for those looking to make a meaningful difference in their communities. One of my favourite aspects of my job is the ability to see the tangible impact my team and I have made on a site.
Witnessing the transformation of a disused piece of land into a vibrant space where families can enjoy their lives is a unique and rewarding experience that not many industries can provide.
Fresh out of university after studying law, I secured a position with Barratt Homes through its graduate scheme – this is where I began gaining experience across all departments, including land and planning, a role that many people were unaware of.
Over 10 years, I worked my way up the ladder, becoming a buyer and a manager, and I am now head of land and partnerships at Keepmoat East Midlands.
Throughout my early career, I found that one of the biggest challenges was the lack of women in senior roles. This absence made it difficult to envision myself in such positions, as there were few female role models to look up to.
However, in recent years, the industry has made significant progress and it is inspiring for young professionals entering the field to see diverse senior teams. This progress demonstrates that achieving these roles is possible and the atmosphere has certainly become more positive.
Today, it is much more common to see female leaders in the industry, and I believe our next step is to increase the number of women in managing director and executive roles.
“The construction sector is currently facing a significant skills and talent shortage, with only 9% of young people considering a career in the industry”
At Keepmoat, my role involves supporting the wider land and partnerships team in driving acquisitions. This includes strengthening new and existing partnerships, advancing local opportunities and helping the team achieve further organic growth across the East Midlands.
One of the most significant obstacles I faced in climbing the career ladder was perception – the industry has changed dramatically, and many issues that may have been concerns in the past have evolved. For example, I secured my role at Keepmoat while on maternity leave.
The construction sector is currently facing a significant skills and talent shortage, with only 9% of young people considering a career in the industry. This is largely due to a lack of awareness about the diverse roles available within the sector, as many still view their options as limited to traditional building trade jobs.
In construction, potential talent needs to remain open to the various roles they may encounter. You might start in a commercial position but then be offered a role in operations. It’s important to embrace these opportunities, believe in yourself and stay receptive to career progression.
While it may sound cliché, always remember to ask questions, regardless of your experience level. I tell my team that there is no such thing as a stupid question and asking questions is crucial for growth. Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there and take on additional responsibilities – sometimes a little discomfort can lead to significant personal development!
“My advice to my younger self and to young people looking to enter the sector is to give the construction industry a chance”
Future construction workers also need to be skilled in building relationships and possess strong communication skills, as they work with many external parties, including subcontractors and consultants. Having a hands-on approach and a commitment to working hard in a fast-paced environment is essential.
Throughout my career, I have worked to raise awareness of the vast opportunities available, ranging from land and partnerships, planning and technical roles, to sales, marketing, sustainability and commercial positions.
My advice to my younger self and to young people looking to enter the sector is to give the construction industry a chance. It is often perceived as just muddy boots, manual labour and laying bricks on site, but there are so many business functions available, from law to finance to engineering. I was attracted to the industry because of its variety.
Working in this industry has been an incredible experience for me. I have had the chance to build communities, deliver essential housing and drive regional growth, all while managing a fantastic team. I am grateful to have had such nurturing managers throughout my career and I hope to continue fostering a supportive environment at Keepmoat.
Charlotte Sargeant, head of land and partnerships, Keepmoat East Midlands
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