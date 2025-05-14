We need your insight on delivering new towns for the 21st century

The government has set itself ambitious targets for housebuilding and growth. At the same time, it is pressing ahead with major reforms both to local government and regional devolution, as well as the planning regime.

At the intersection of all of these initiatives is the government’s new towns policy. The New Towns Taskforce, under the leadership of Sir Michael Lyons, is currently investigating locations for the first wave of new towns and is planning to conclude its work this summer.

Following in the footsteps of the garden cities constructed at the turn of the 20th Century, the original, post-war new towns programme has ultimately proven, on the whole, to be successful. Towns and cities such as Stevenage and Milton Keynes made a huge contribution to the reconstruction of the UK’s housing stock after the ravages of the Second World War and enabled workers to live in comfort close to the industries that needed them.

However, subsequent programmes aiming to emulate these very real achievements have had much more limited success and, over the past four decades or so, have struggled to get off the ground at all.