We now need funding solutions to make housing a lever for economic growth

It’s also time to get more creative with public sector funding. At The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC), we support the call for a longer-term capital grant settlement – one that makes the delivery of more social housing truly viable. The current affordable housing funding regime needs to be reviewed to ensure we’re doing more with what we’ve got, and above this, the sector needs to look at ways to remove risk to allow private capital crowding.

The strongest way forward is to establish an integrated programme to address the market failure. This includes creating a pipeline of investable projects – everything from building local capacity to showcasing innovative finance models.

To move the dial, more innovative funding solutions and new partnerships are needed. One recent example of this is the role of the UK Infrastructure Bank, which intends to partner with THFC to launch a financial debt guarantee for housing providers to access funding for retrofit projects

This reinforces that the focus isn’t solely around channeling investment into new homes. The UK has set a target for the country to meet net zero by 2050. Decarbonisation is front and centre in any housing conversations held across the sector. “The strongest way forward is to establish an integrated programme to address the market failure. This includes creating a pipeline of investable projects”

During the ‘Unlocking net zero – financing and delivering a just energy transition’ roundtable I participated in with Miatta Fahnbulleh at the conference, it was very apparent that local net zero cannot be delivered by public funds alone. There was also a very clear message that housing is an essential part of the country’s net zero ambition. While programmes such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund are an important ingredient, we discussed how the housing sector needs to leverage private investment to truly make a difference.

It’s widely known that local authorities and investors find the current landscape of net zero support and public funding fragmented, difficult to navigate and highly competitive. If these obstacles aren’t addressed, there’s no chance the country will reach our net zero target within the proposed timeline.

As we enter the next chapter as THFC, we will continue to do all we can to deliver the kind of finance that affordable housing sector needs. We’re committed to catalysing innovative financial solutions and forming new partnerships to support housing associations to deliver on their core purpose and help the government to use housing and other social infrastructure to drive economic growth.

The Labour Party Conference demonstrably showed housing as a priority for the government and while we welcome their ambitious plans and targets, we need a collective effort between investors, housing associations and policymakers to meet them.