On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) announced an ambition to deliver at least 180,000 social rent homes through the upcoming and newly named Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

The £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme is set to open for bids this winter. Through it, the government intends to deliver 300,000 social and affordable homes, 60% at social rent.

Up to 30% of funding – £11.7bn over the 10 years – will be used to support housing delivery from the Greater London Authority in the capital.

The government said that while the programme will focus on new supply, it will “continue to support some regeneration schemes” that provide a net increase in homes on a site. It will also allow for a limited number of acquisitions of existing housing stock.

MHCLG said it was issuing a “call to arms” to everyone with a role in social and affordable housing to “prove they can deliver at scale and at pace”. It said it would work with the sector in the coming months to agree a joint target on how many social and affordable homes could be delivered overall.

And in response, the sector has welcomed the target and pledged to work with the government to deliver its ambitions.

Alongside this, details on a new long-term plan – ‘Delivering a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing’ – were published on Wednesday, setting out how the government will deliver the “biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”, alongside improving the safety and quality of homes.

Announcements included reforms to Right to Buy that will see newly built social homes exempt from the scheme for 35 years and confirmation that the Conduct and Competency Standard will come into effect in October 2026.

Large providers will also have a three-year transition period from that date.

The government launched consultations on a reformed Decent Homes Standard for the social and private sectors – to come into force no earlier than 2035 – on improving the energy efficiency of social housing, and on rent convergence.

For the latter, a £1 or £2 a week cap is proposed, with a decision to be made at the Autumn Budget.

It announced two new funding programmes aimed at improving resident experience and council housebuilding skills and capacity.

The sector also learned that from April 2027, social landlords will have to provide tenants with access to information about the management of their homes.

The government also announced £2.5bn of low-interest loans over the Spending Review period to support the delivery of new social and affordable housing

Here, we look at the sector’s response to the government’s 10-year plan.