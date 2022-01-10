We want the government to see us as being on the frontline of levelling up

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Social landlords are capable of being more than just the supporting act for others when it comes to delivering on levelling up. In fact, it’s crucial that they are not relegated from the top table, writes Sir David Bell
Many council wards in the North East of England fall into the category of ‘left behind’ because of their high levels of deprivation and socioeconomic distress.
A number of these places sit within Sunderland, a place I have called home for a few years now. Despite my pride in the city, I am no stranger to the barriers it faces and the high level of support – financial and otherwise – it needs to overcome them.
As well as being vice-chancellor at the University of Sunderland, my role in chairing the board of Karbon Homes allows me to see the government’s aspiration to ‘level-up’ through a different lens.
I often reflect on what role a social housing organisation can play in delivering meaningful change to the city and the wider region; the reflections seem more productive than getting into a long philosophical debate about the meaning of levelling up.
Shaping the places in which we operate and supporting them to thrive has become an area of expertise for our sector. With dedicated colleagues in the business, and engaged local partners and residents by our side, we have come to know our communities better and better.
First and foremost, it is about the quality of our homes. That may not be as flashy or as eye-catching as large-scale transport or city centre initiatives, but without a good home, life chances can be hindered. We need to reinforce that point at every opportunity.
The development of smart, new, energy-efficient affordable homes, like the Karbon Homes’ development at North Hylton in Sunderland – just a short distance from where I live – will make more difference to the lives of the future residents than windy political rhetoric.
Like many of Karbon’s developments, the new homes at North Hylton are an example of what is possible, across a plethora of house types, with a variety of tenures.
Quality and choice, which private householders take for granted, must be at the heart of a progressive approach to social housing – and, indeed, levelling up. It is one which Karbon Homes unashamedly promotes.
Last year we were named as one of Homes England’s strategic partners, receiving £131.5m in funding to develop 2,200 new homes over the coming years. Credit to central government as this is levelling up in action.
A happy by-product of the development of new homes is the positive economic impact this investment brings, increasing prosperity and widening opportunity. That is the multiplier effect of new social housing.
And this could be our moment as the government thinks about how best to translate political intent into practical action.
Through Karbon’s place-shaping work, we support residents to access key services, such as money management and employment support, at the same time as delivering several health, well-being and educational initiatives.
“[Landlords] are capable of being more than just the supporting act for what others do, as is often the case”
Crucially, we work alongside residents and others to ensure that the decisions we make are connected to what people want and need. This, too, will be an important test of whether levelling up is a genuinely different approach to regeneration or if it is just another tired old example of ‘Whitehall knows best’.
The Karbon board has made an active decision to invest in placemaking activity. We can’t do it everywhere, but in the areas where we have a critical mass of homes, like Stanley in County Durham, accompanied by the support of other partners, we are confident about the difference we can make.
But to go further and deliver long-lasting sustainable change, we want the government to see us as being on the frontline of levelling up, not simply as landlords only interested in transactional business with our customers.
That could mean social housing organisations being allowed to apply directly for levelling-up funding. Yes, we need to demonstrate our credentials and show that we can work with others, but we’re capable of being more than just the supporting act for what others do, as is often the case.
I look forward to the release of the levelling-up white paper in this year, with the hope that good homes, existing and new, are front and centre. In every sense, they are the foundation for all that follows.
Sir David Bell, chair, Karbon Homes
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