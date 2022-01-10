Last year we were named as one of Homes England’s strategic partners, receiving £131.5m in funding to develop 2,200 new homes over the coming years. Credit to central government as this is levelling up in action.

A happy by-product of the development of new homes is the positive economic impact this investment brings, increasing prosperity and widening opportunity. That is the multiplier effect of new social housing.

And this could be our moment as the government thinks about how best to translate political intent into practical action.

Through Karbon’s place-shaping work, we support residents to access key services, such as money management and employment support, at the same time as delivering several health, well-being and educational initiatives.

“[Landlords] are capable of being more than just the supporting act for what others do, as is often the case”

Crucially, we work alongside residents and others to ensure that the decisions we make are connected to what people want and need. This, too, will be an important test of whether levelling up is a genuinely different approach to regeneration or if it is just another tired old example of ‘Whitehall knows best’.

The Karbon board has made an active decision to invest in placemaking activity. We can’t do it everywhere, but in the areas where we have a critical mass of homes, like Stanley in County Durham, accompanied by the support of other partners, we are confident about the difference we can make.

But to go further and deliver long-lasting sustainable change, we want the government to see us as being on the frontline of levelling up, not simply as landlords only interested in transactional business with our customers.

That could mean social housing organisations being allowed to apply directly for levelling-up funding. Yes, we need to demonstrate our credentials and show that we can work with others, but we’re capable of being more than just the supporting act for what others do, as is often the case.

I look forward to the release of the levelling-up white paper in this year, with the hope that good homes, existing and new, are front and centre. In every sense, they are the foundation for all that follows.

Sir David Bell, chair, Karbon Homes