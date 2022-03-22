‘We would all starve to death’ if fire safety guidance gave absolute priority to life safety, says senior official

He said he did not discuss the meaning of the word ‘filler’ with anyone outside the department, and the inquiry also saw that no reference was made to it in the consultation document about the changes.

Mr Martin said this was because the need to make the change had arisen “late in the process”.

“Did you intend to slip this under the radar at the last moment and hope people wouldn’t notice?” asked Mr Millett.

“I think there was a problem for the department in that the further we went, the more it risked disrupting the policy process,” replied Mr Martin.

Asked why he had placed the phrase under a heading which read “insulation materials/products” when he wanted it to apply to materials that were not used as insulation, Mr Martin said the ‘products’ in the heading was supposed to imply that the paragraph also applied to materials which were not insulation.

“How could you possibly have thought that?” asked Mr Millett.

“That’s what we thought at the time,” said Mr Martin. “It’s evident that it didn’t work, so I can see why anyone looking at me now thinks, ‘what were you doing?’ but at the time that’s what we were trying to do.”

He added: “I think there was a concern that by identifying a specific product, in a very prescriptive way, that might fall foul of not having consulted specifically on that and that there’s a risk of a manufacturer challenging the department and you find yourself dealing with a judicial review.”

Asked if this meant the choice of wording was “really more about keeping this sotto voce and under the radar”, Mr Martin replied: “I wouldn’t say it was more about that, but there was some of that in the thinking, yes.”

At one stage, Mr Millett produced a can of polyfilla to demonstrate that the word ‘filler’ could have an alternative meaning to construction professionals.

“Did you consider that the word filler might suggest some kind of product to 'fill' or block gaps or voids, such as expanding foam filler. We have some here. Polyfilla. Did anyone think well, filler could be thought of as that?” he asked.

“I don't think we thought that at the time, no,” Mr Martin replied.

“And... a filler is there to fill a void, as it does as we can see [sprays can]. Did anyone think at the time that in fact an external wall panel doesn't have a void. It's a composite panel made by bonding polystyrene or polyethylene to two sheets of metal?” asked Mr Millett.

“At the time we thought it was a good generic term to describe those things you inserted inside a construction,” replied Mr Martin.

Asked why he did not include a clear definition of the word within the document, he said: “If you’re trying to get people to think broadly then a definition can be counter productive.”

The inquiry then saw that the impact of the introduction of the word filler was not listed in a circular sent summarising the key changes when the document was published, a summary of the key changes contained in the new version of the approved document itself or the slides for a presentation given by Mr Martin and a colleague to explain the changes.

The inquiry also saw new emails showing Mr Martin discussing ACM fires overseas in the 2010s. In December 2012, referring to a fire in Dubai, he wrote: “Have you seen the video? It’s awesome.”

Asked if he was content that the term ‘filler’ was sufficiently well understood to prevent such a fire in this country, “notwithstanding the absence of a definition [and] the absence of a proper consultation”, he said: “The answer is the same. I thought it was OK.”

Later, the inquiry saw that in January 2013 he was contacted by a building control officer from Ipswich, who asked if insulated panels were permitted on a tall building.

Mr Martin forwarded the email to a junior colleague asking for his thoughts. When the colleague said he would look into it, Mr Martin replied: “Cool beans. The [approved document] needs to be read two or three times to work out what it means.”

Asked why he could not answer the question himself immediately, given his understanding of the 2006 changes, Mr Martin said he “would have been able to” but he “probably wanted Steve to do it so I could do something else”.

The inquiry then saw that in November 2013, Tony Baker, a senior figure at the Building Research Establishment (BRE), emailed Mr Martin to ask about the applicability of the word ‘filler’, citing “an increasing number of enquiries” from industry about its meaning.

Mr Martin responded saying he was “thinking out loud here”, and explaining that a “homogenous” board would be “fine” with a lower fire grade, but “a laminate of board with something else” should be ‘limited combustibility’.

He asked Mr Baker if this “makes sense” and asked him what he thought of the explanation.

“Your response tends to suggest that you had never really thought about this question before, is that right?” said Mr Millett.

“Perhaps not in the terms that are being talked about here,” said Mr Martin, adding that he did not have “God-like knowledge of every form of construction”.

“Yes, but you didn’t need to be The Almighty to know what was in your mind when you drafted [these passages] in 2006,” said Mr Millett.

“Yes and I have said, what was in my mind and I was testing with them here,” replied Mr Martin.

Asked if he viewed the approved document as “a sort of discussion document, something to provoke debates” rather than “a guide on how to comply with the functional requirements” of the building regulations, Mr Martin said: “I think it’s something twixt the two.”

The inquiry has previously heard that Mr Martin was asked to publish a 'frequently asked question' to clarify the meaning of filler material, given concerns about the use of ACM in July 2014. No such clarification was published before the Grenfell Tower fire.

The inquiry continues.