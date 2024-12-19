Webinar: delivering value in social housing through the power of procurement

In this Inside Housing webinar, supported by Crown Commercial Service, hear from experts on how the sector can best use the power of procurement
The need to deliver value, whether financial and social, is a constant in the social housing sector. How best to go about doing so – particularly with an understanding that the cheapest option does not always equate to the best value – is a constant question.
What is clear is that procurement can play an important part in meeting this mission and answering this question.
Hear insight from those working within housing associations, as well as from external experts, all of them offering actionable ideas on how to deliver value through smarter procurement.
The webinar’s participants are Inside Housing’s chief reporter James Riding as chair, Claire Smart, group head of procurement at Sanctuary, Emma Briggs, director of procurement and sustainability at Metropolitan Thames Valley, Stephanie McCahill, senior commercial lead at Crown Commercial Service, and Rebecca Rees, partner at Trowers & Hamlins.
Watch the webinar below.
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