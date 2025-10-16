In this webinar, sponsored by Sureserve, we hear from leaders within the wider sector about how their organisations and clients are approaching Awaab’s Law
In association with:
In October 2025, nearly five years after the death of Awaab Ishak, the law that bears his name will come into force in the social rented sector.
Awaab’s Law will come into force for the social rented sector from 27 October 2025. From this point, social landlords will have to address all emergency hazards and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants to fixed timeframes. The law gives residents greater powers to hold their landlord accountable through legal action or by escalating complaints to the Housing Ombudsman.
While the details of phase one emerged in June of this year, housing providers have been preparing for Awaab’s Law since 2023. Understanding the key challenges – most urgently damp and mould – is a top priority. Organisations are also investing in digital technology to monitor conditions, making improvements to the fabric of homes, and working with residents to tackle the root causes of damp and mould.
In this webinar, in association with Sureserve, Joanne Hiscock, head of strategic asset management at Moat Homes, Gavinder Ryait, partner at Capsticks, Ian Childs, client relationship director at Sureserve, and Barry Waller, head of repairs at Poplar HARCA, discuss how their organisations and clients are approaching Awaab’s Law.
We explore the processes and policies they have put in place to ensure compliance and how they are investing and preparing as further phases of the law come into force next year and in 2027.
Click below to watch the webinar.
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