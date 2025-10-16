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In October 2025, nearly five years after the death of Awaab Ishak, the law that bears his name will come into force in the social rented sector.

Awaab’s Law will come into force for the social rented sector from 27 October 2025. From this point, social landlords will have to address all emergency hazards and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants to fixed timeframes. The law gives residents greater powers to hold their landlord accountable through legal action or by escalating complaints to the Housing Ombudsman.

While the details of phase one emerged in June of this year, housing providers have been preparing for Awaab’s Law since 2023. Understanding the key challenges – most urgently damp and mould – is a top priority. Organisations are also investing in digital technology to monitor conditions, making improvements to the fabric of homes, and working with residents to tackle the root causes of damp and mould.