ao link

Webinar on demand: Making the most of solar in 2026

Sponsored13.03.26by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Sureserve

In this Inside Housing webinar, run in association with affordable housing stock management specialist Sureserve, we explore best practice for solar energy in social housing

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Solar panels on a housing estate
The Future Homes Standard will see solar panels on new social homes becoming mandatory (picture: Alamy)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHIn this Inside Housing webinar, run in association with Sureserve, we explore best practice for solar energy in social housing (sponsored) #UKhousing

In association with:

In advancing plans for clean energy, the UK government has made clear its firm belief in the value of solar. The new Future Homes Standard for England will see solar panels on new social homes becoming mandatory, with the government’s solar roadmap – published last June – proposing a trebling of the UK’s solar capacity by 2030.

Read more

Five solar breakthroughs that make 2026 the year of the sunFive solar breakthroughs that make 2026 the year of the sun
How a project using Ordnance Survey data is supporting the rooftop solar panel driveHow a project using Ordnance Survey data is supporting the rooftop solar panel drive
Mapping the council houses with solar panelsMapping the council houses with solar panels

While installing solar raises a property’s Energy Performance Certificate rating, it is not enough in itself to create a safe, warm, energy-efficient home. So what does getting the most benefit out of solar look like for social landlords and residents in 2026? What is needed for landlords, and residents, to get the most out of existing installations?

How might solar panels be combined with other technologies and systems, including the likes of battery storage and heat pumps, to more effectively advance progress towards safe and warm homes? And how can social landlords accelerate panel installation on existing properties, and efficient use of solar in new builds?

In this Inside Housing webinar, run in association with Sureserve, our panel discuss the answers to these questions, drawing on examples of existing practice within the UK social housing sector.

Full panel

  • Paul Norman, director of asset strategy, Clarion Housing Group
  • Simon Spencer, business development manager, Sureserve Energy Services South West
  • Tom Griffith, solar business development lead, Octopus Energy

Watch the webinar below.

Sign up to Inside Housing’s Sustainability newsletter

Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Sustainability newsletter, featuring our in-depth coverage of the sector’s journey to delivering net zero.

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.

Click here to register and sign up for the newsletter

Sponsored by Sureserve
Asset managementProduct/service supplierSponsored contentsustainabilityVideo
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories