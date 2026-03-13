Webinar on demand: Making the most of solar in 2026

In this Inside Housing webinar, run in association with Sureserve, we explore best practice for solar energy in social housing (sponsored) #UKhousing

In advancing plans for clean energy, the UK government has made clear its firm belief in the value of solar. The new Future Homes Standard for England will see solar panels on new social homes becoming mandatory, with the government’s solar roadmap – published last June – proposing a trebling of the UK’s solar capacity by 2030.

While installing solar raises a property’s Energy Performance Certificate rating, it is not enough in itself to create a safe, warm, energy-efficient home. So what does getting the most benefit out of solar look like for social landlords and residents in 2026? What is needed for landlords, and residents, to get the most out of existing installations?

How might solar panels be combined with other technologies and systems, including the likes of battery storage and heat pumps, to more effectively advance progress towards safe and warm homes? And how can social landlords accelerate panel installation on existing properties, and efficient use of solar in new builds?

In this Inside Housing webinar, run in association with Sureserve, our panel discuss the answers to these questions, drawing on examples of existing practice within the UK social housing sector.

Full panel



