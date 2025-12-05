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Webinar on demand: The housing crisis – where do we go next?

IH Live05.12.25by Inside Housing

To solve the housing crisis, everyone in the sector has a part to play. Find out how in this webinar, which looks at opportunities and different ways of working together

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LinkedIn IHTo solve the housing crisis, everyone in the sector has a part to play. Find out how in this webinar, which looks at opportunities and different ways of working together #UKhousing

The government has put grant in place for new builds, with a 10-year investment plan. However, the underlying housing crisis hasn’t gone away, from waiting lists and homelessness to a highly ambitious target for housebuilding. 

Following the Budget announcement on 26 November, hear from our expert panel in this webinar, as they draw on their experiences to explore opportunities and ideas for the sector to collectively work towards solving the housing crisis.

Read more

Autumn Budget 2025: six key takeaways for the sectorAutumn Budget 2025: six key takeaways for the sector
Government response to rent convergence delayed until JanuaryGovernment response to rent convergence delayed until January

Our expert panel included:

  • Jasmine Basran, head of policy and campaigns at Crisis
  • Branwen Evans, director of public policy at Places for People Group
  • Joe Marshall, chief investment and development officer at Sovereign Network Group
  • Jamie Ratcliff, co-founder at Place Base

Watch the webinar below.

 

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