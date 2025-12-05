Webinar on demand: The housing crisis – where do we go next?

To solve the housing crisis, everyone in the sector has a part to play. Find out how in this webinar, which looks at opportunities and different ways of working together
The government has put grant in place for new builds, with a 10-year investment plan. However, the underlying housing crisis hasn’t gone away, from waiting lists and homelessness to a highly ambitious target for housebuilding.
Following the Budget announcement on 26 November, hear from our expert panel in this webinar, as they draw on their experiences to explore opportunities and ideas for the sector to collectively work towards solving the housing crisis.
Our expert panel included:
Watch the webinar below.
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