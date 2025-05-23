Webinar: supporting residents to reap the benefits of energy-efficient systems

The decarbonisation of homes is a government-set requirement, intended to benefit the planet, society and individual citizens alike. However, it is not without inconvenience for those citizens. Making the best use of more sustainable systems such as heat pumps requires a change in habits. What is required to get the most benefit may seem counterintuitive and leave residents ineffectively using equipment.

So how can social landlords best support residents through decarbonisation? How can education and continuing support be provided, such that the greatest degree of benefit is realised? How should social landlords engage with residents to ensure the best chance of success?

Drawing on specific work from within the sector, this Inside Housing webinar – supported by Sureserve – will explore the answers to such questions. Joining webinar chair Claire Read are Cassandra Dove, net zero policy lead at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, Georgina Sommerville, managing director and founder at Green Rose CIC, and Samuel Duncan, dual fuel engineer at Sureserve.

Watch the video below.