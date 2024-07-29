Catch up on Inside Housing’s webinar on how the housing sector plans to collaborate with the new Labour government
Labour pledged in its manifesto to build 1.5 million new homes, boost social housing and reform the planning system.
An Inside Housing webinar (below) discussed Labour’s 100-day plan, the housing sector’s engagement with the new government, and what the most impactful actions will be. It also covered Labour’s promise to enhance housing associations and councils’ capacities and what a long-term housing plan should include.
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