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Webinar: the housing sector’s offer to and asks of the new Labour government

IH Live29.07.24by Inside Housing

Catch up on Inside Housing’s webinar on how the housing sector plans to collaborate with the new Labour government

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LinkedIn IHCatch up on Inside Housing’s webinar on how the housing sector plans to collaborate with the new Labour government #UKhousing

Labour pledged in its manifesto to build 1.5 million new homes, boost social housing and reform the planning system.

An Inside Housing webinar (below) discussed Labour’s 100-day plan, the housing sector’s engagement with the new government, and what the most impactful actions will be. It also covered Labour’s promise to enhance housing associations and councils’ capacities and what a long-term housing plan should include.

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Watch the webinar, hosted by Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch and featuring Catherine Ryder, chief executive of PlaceShapers; Geeta Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley; Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing; and Greg Reed, chief executive of Places for People.

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