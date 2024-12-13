Webinar: what can housing providers do to help bring smaller businesses into their supply chains?

An Inside Housing webinar explores what housing providers and smaller businesses need to do to prepare ahead of the Procurement Act 2023 going live

CPD webinar on demand: Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar, Fostering data-driven engagement with residents on fuel poverty, and earn CPD minutes

Webinar: what the Autumn Budget means for housing

We take an in-depth look at what chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget means for the sector

CPD webinar on demand: the importance of good quality data to good air quality

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar, The importance of good quality data to good air quality, and earn CPD minutes

Webinar: key takeaways from the Labour Party Conference

A panel of experts dissect the discussions at the Labour Party Conference and what they mean for the housing sector

CPD webinar on demand: How can social landlords assess whether retrofit is delivering intended performance improvements?

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar, How can social landlords assess whether retrofit is delivering intended performance improvements? and earn CPD minutes

Webinar: the housing sector’s offer to and asks of the new Labour government

Catch up on Inside Housing’s webinar on how the housing sector plans to collaborate with the new Labour government

CPD webinar on demand: how to collect, report and act on tenant satisfaction measures

As part of Inside Housing’s CPD offering, watch the full webinar, How to collect, report and act on tenant satisfaction measures, and earn CPD minutes