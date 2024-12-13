An Inside Housing webinar, in association with LHC, explores what housing providers and smaller businesses need to do to prepare ahead of the Procurement Act 2023 going live
The Procurement Act 2023 is coming into force in February 2025. It aims to make public sector procurement simpler and more efficient, and to make it easier for small and medium-size businesses (SMEs) to bid for – and win – public sector contracts.
The act places a duty on contracting organisations to consider both the barriers SMEs might face in bidding on contracts and how they might be overcome. But what does this mean in practical terms, both for housing providers and SMEs?
This webinar, sponsored by LHC, discussed what providers can do to bring smaller businesses into their supply chains. What does the act require of contracting organisations, and how should they prepare?
How should housing providers engage with SMEs to help them prepare for these opportunities – and help them win? And what do SMEs need to consider as they prepare for this new landscape?
Watch the webinar below.
Webinar: what can housing providers do to help bring smaller businesses into their supply chains?
An Inside Housing webinar explores what housing providers and smaller businesses need to do to prepare ahead of the Procurement Act 2023 going live
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