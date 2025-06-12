Webinar: what the Spending Review means for housing

‘Historic’ turning point: sector reacts to Spending Review

The government has announced a 10-year rent settlement, a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), and promised a consultation on rent convergence. Stephen Delahunty looks at reaction from across the housing sector

Social housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bn

The government has announced it will give the social housing sector equal access to remediation funding

Spending Review will deliver 10-year rent settlement and £39bn Affordable Homes Programme

The chancellor is set to announce a 10-year rent settlement and a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) as part of tomorrow’s Spending Review

Homes England to receive share of £10bn cash boost for financial investments

The chancellor has announced Homes England will receive a share of £10bn aimed at financial investments

Nearly £1bn for local authorities to increase supply of temporary accommodation

A total of £950m will be pumped into the fourth round of the Local Authority Housing Fund

Housing asylum seekers in hotels to end by 2029

The government is to stop using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced

Reeves recommits £13.2bn to Warm Homes Plan

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has recommitted £13.2bn over five years for the government’s Warm Homes Plan