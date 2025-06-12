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Webinar: what the Spending Review means for housing

IH Live12.06.25by Inside Housing

Inside Housing convened a panel of experts to take an in-depth look into what Wednesday’s Spending Review means for the sector. Watch the webinar in full below

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Rachel Reeves during Wednesday’s Spending Review
Rachel Reeves during Wednesday’s Spending Review (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHInside Housing convened a panel of experts to take an in-depth look into what Wednesday’s Spending Review means for the sector. Watch the webinar in full here

Following the government’s Spending Review announcements, Inside Housing brought together an expert panel to react, discuss and debate the key takeaways and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage actively in shaping the future of housing.

Read more

‘Historic’ turning point: sector reacts to Spending Review‘Historic’ turning point: sector reacts to Spending Review
5 things we learned about the Spending Review5 things we learned about the Spending Review
Social housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bnSocial housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bn

Our expert panel for the webinar included:

  • Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing
  • Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation
  • Joanne Drew, strategic director of housing and regeneration, Enfield Council
  • Rose Grayston, consultant, former policy manager at Shelter and current expert advisor to Matthew Pennycook (speaking in a personal capacity)
  • Sophie Boobis, head of policy and research, Homeless Link

More Spending Review coverage from Inside Housing

‘Historic’ turning point: sector reacts to Spending Review 
The government has announced a 10-year rent settlement, a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), and promised a consultation on rent convergence. Stephen Delahunty looks at reaction from across the housing sector

Social housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bn
The government has announced it will give the social housing sector equal access to remediation funding

Spending Review will deliver 10-year rent settlement and £39bn Affordable Homes Programme
The chancellor is set to announce a 10-year rent settlement and a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) as part of tomorrow’s Spending Review

Homes England to receive share of £10bn cash boost for financial investments
The chancellor has announced Homes England will receive a share of £10bn aimed at financial investments

Nearly £1bn for local authorities to increase supply of temporary accommodation 
A total of £950m will be pumped into the fourth round of the Local Authority Housing Fund

Housing asylum seekers in hotels to end by 2029 
The government is to stop using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced

Reeves recommits £13.2bn to Warm Homes Plan 
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has recommitted £13.2bn over five years for the government’s Warm Homes Plan

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