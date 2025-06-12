Webinar: what the Spending Review means for housing

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Inside Housing convened a panel of experts to take an in-depth look into what Wednesday’s Spending Review means for the sector. Watch the webinar in full below
Following the government’s Spending Review announcements, Inside Housing brought together an expert panel to react, discuss and debate the key takeaways and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage actively in shaping the future of housing.
Our expert panel for the webinar included:
‘Historic’ turning point: sector reacts to Spending Review
The government has announced a 10-year rent settlement, a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), and promised a consultation on rent convergence. Stephen Delahunty looks at reaction from across the housing sector
Social housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bn
The government has announced it will give the social housing sector equal access to remediation funding
Spending Review will deliver 10-year rent settlement and £39bn Affordable Homes Programme
The chancellor is set to announce a 10-year rent settlement and a £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) as part of tomorrow’s Spending Review
Homes England to receive share of £10bn cash boost for financial investments
The chancellor has announced Homes England will receive a share of £10bn aimed at financial investments
Nearly £1bn for local authorities to increase supply of temporary accommodation
A total of £950m will be pumped into the fourth round of the Local Authority Housing Fund
Housing asylum seekers in hotels to end by 2029
The government is to stop using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced
Reeves recommits £13.2bn to Warm Homes Plan
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has recommitted £13.2bn over five years for the government’s Warm Homes Plan
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