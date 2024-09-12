A bill detailing reforms planned for the private rented sector was introduced to parliament on Wednesday.

The Renters’ Rights Bill will ban Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions for new and existing tenancies, introduce a number of standards for the private rented sector (PRS), and crack down on tenants outbidding on rental properties.

Housing secretary Angela Rayner said that “there can be no more dither and delay”, and that the bill will “overhaul renting and rebalance the relationship between tenant and landlord”.

Organisations have described the bill as “welcome” and “painfully overdue”. However, they have warned that it must be passed as soon as possible to give renters protection and avoid a flood of evictions. Inside Housing has published details on their views below.

Reforms have been promised for years, but the previous Conservative government failed to get its bill enacted before the general election.

The new administration’s bill aims to reform the rental sector and give greater protection to prospective and current tenants.

The reforms come at a time when the latest government figures showed that the number of people removed from their homes by court bailiffs as a result of Section 21 no-fault evictions has reached a six-year high.

Last year alone, nearly 26,000 households faced homelessness as a result of a Section 21 eviction and had to go to their council for support.

According to the bill, someone found to have unlawfully evicted a tenant can be fined up to £40,000 by a local authority.

It is expected that no-fault evictions will be abolished shortly after the bill receives royal assent.